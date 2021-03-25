10 ideas to celebrate Easter safely

Every bunny can celebrate Easter with a variety of activities, events and gifts. Socially distant egg hunts and family photos are available throughout metro Atlanta. For those who want to keep things close to home, try do-it-yourself with decorative items for an egg hunt, dress up in fun costumes and accessories, or plan to start a new tradition like baking cookies with Peter Rabbit-themed cookie cutters. Egg decorating gets upgraded with a device to keep things colorful and creative. Connect with a church community by registering for in-person service or watching online. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shares the following ideas to help make this holiday special for friends, families and extended communities.
Sweet things: Chocolate lovers of all ages will enjoy a bountiful GODIVA wicker gift basket inclusive of a plush bunny plus edible treats like a solid milk chocolate bunny, chocolate bar and a bevy of foil-wrapped eggs with flavors like dark chocolate ganache and milk chocolate almond butter. For budget-friendly sweets, opt for Reese’s Easter peanut butter cup miniatures wrapped in a variety of hues, pastel-colored M&Ms, Starburst jellybeans and colorful marshmallow Peeps, all available at Target. Godiva gift set, $99.95. godiva.com. Target candies, prices vary. target.com.
Credit: Handout
Fun photos: Celebrate the season with socially distant Easter bunny photos at Town Center at Cobb. Photos will look different from previous years, but warm feelings of being with family will remain. Face coverings are required for guests and children will be prohibited from sitting on the bunny’s lap to help keep everyone safe. Reservations recommended. $20-$44.99. Noon-7 p.m. through April 3. 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-1250, towncenteratcobb.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Dinner party: When it’s time for dessert, have a dozen egg-travagantly Easter-decorated cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake on deck. Napkin ring, $8.50 each. Lucy’s Market, 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com. Cupcake dozen, $38-$43. Georgetown Cupcake, 267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com.
Credit: Handout
Hop to it: Feel cute and comfy with bunny ear slippers from Hopelong. Offered at Amazon, the fluffy, non-slip bottom slippers are available in an assortment of colors including pink, green and brown in women sizes 5-11. $18.96 - $24.98. amazon.com.
Dress up: Kids can dress up as a bunny rabbit with a variety of items from Party City. For instance, there are bunny costumes for babies and toddlers, bunny headbands, accessory kits with long rabbit ears and a fluffy bunny tail and even a bunny face mask to keep kids covered when they’re outdoors. Additionally, items like decorative yard stakes, banners, colorful eggs for big and small treats plus a bevy of cloth, wicker and plush baskets are great for do-it-yourself Easter egg hunts at home. Prices vary. partycity.com.
Credit: Handout
Hop to it: Enjoy an afternoon of fun featuring an egg scavenger hunt, mini farmers market, creativity with a caricaturist and balloonist plus pictures in a butterfly chair with the Easter bunny at The Avenue at East Cobb. The first 100 kids to return a sheet with egg locations will receive a coupon for a free cupcake or yogurt. Bring a camera to take photos with the bunny. Free. 3-6 p.m. March 31. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-971-9945, avenueeastcobb.com.
Cookie kit: Make yummy bunny-shaped cookies with a Peter Rabbit cookie kit featuring stainless-steel cutters, pastry tips and bags all housed in storybook-style box from Williams Sonoma. Families can decorate this holiday or start a new tradition of rabbit, carrot, teacup and butterfly-shaped cookies each Easter. $24.95. williams-sonoma.com.
A word: Maintain the tradition of Easter Sunday service via in-person and online services to help worshippers comfortably connect. Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal will offer a virtual service from 10-11 a.m. April 4. bigbethelame.org. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host a Eucharist service online at 10 a.m. plus 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in-person outdoor services. Registration for the latter is required (435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-7600, stlukesatlanta.org). Influencers Church will offer fun for kids in the form of an egg maze featuring worship, games, prizes and more at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon April 4. Families will be able to gather at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. for in-person or online services. Registration is required for in-person activities. 2838 Duluth Highway, Duluth. 678-879-1600, gwinnett.influencers.church.
Stay connected: Apps like FaceTime, What’s App and Zoom allow people to stay connected from their homes. Schedule a family meeting for brunch, dinner or just to decorate eggs together, but apart. The aforementioned are free and can be downloaded to mobile devices, tablets, laptops and computers.
Decorate it: Instead of boiling eggs in pastel-colored water, opt for a battery-operated egg decorating kit with a spinner and eight brightly colored quick-drying markers from the EggMazing Egg Decorator, available at Amazon. Eggs will still need to be boiled but after, place in the center slot, which features secure rubber wheels, then start decorating. The spinning action is ideal for creating stripes, squiggly lines or other crafty DIY ideas for families. $19.99. amazon.com.