10 ideas to celebrate Easter safely

For socially distant photos with the Easter bunny, head to Town Center at Cobb. Courtesy of Town Center at Cobb Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Dinner party: When it’s time for dessert, have a dozen egg-travagantly Easter-decorated cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake on deck. Napkin ring, $8.50 each. Lucy’s Market, 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com. Cupcake dozen, $38-$43. Georgetown Cupcake, 267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com.

Georgetown Cupcake offers egg-travagantly decorated cupcakes for Easter. Courtesy of Georgetown Cupcake Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hop to it: Feel cute and comfy with bunny ear slippers from Hopelong. Offered at Amazon, the fluffy, non-slip bottom slippers are available in an assortment of colors including pink, green and brown in women sizes 5-11. $18.96 - $24.98. amazon.com.

Dress up: Kids can dress up as a bunny rabbit with a variety of items from Party City. For instance, there are bunny costumes for babies and toddlers, bunny headbands, accessory kits with long rabbit ears and a fluffy bunny tail and even a bunny face mask to keep kids covered when they’re outdoors. Additionally, items like decorative yard stakes, banners, colorful eggs for big and small treats plus a bevy of cloth, wicker and plush baskets are great for do-it-yourself Easter egg hunts at home. Prices vary. partycity.com.

For all things Easter like costumes, accessories, signage colorful eggs and more, head to Party City. Courtesy of Party City Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hop to it: Enjoy an afternoon of fun featuring an egg scavenger hunt, mini farmers market, creativity with a caricaturist and balloonist plus pictures in a butterfly chair with the Easter bunny at The Avenue at East Cobb. The first 100 kids to return a sheet with egg locations will receive a coupon for a free cupcake or yogurt. Bring a camera to take photos with the bunny. Free. 3-6 p.m. March 31. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-971-9945, avenueeastcobb.com.

Cookie kit: Make yummy bunny-shaped cookies with a Peter Rabbit cookie kit featuring stainless-steel cutters, pastry tips and bags all housed in storybook-style box from Williams Sonoma. Families can decorate this holiday or start a new tradition of rabbit, carrot, teacup and butterfly-shaped cookies each Easter. $24.95. williams-sonoma.com.

A word: Maintain the tradition of Easter Sunday service via in-person and online services to help worshippers comfortably connect. Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal will offer a virtual service from 10-11 a.m. April 4. bigbethelame.org. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host a Eucharist service online at 10 a.m. plus 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in-person outdoor services. Registration for the latter is required (435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-7600, stlukesatlanta.org). Influencers Church will offer fun for kids in the form of an egg maze featuring worship, games, prizes and more at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon April 4. Families will be able to gather at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. for in-person or online services. Registration is required for in-person activities. 2838 Duluth Highway, Duluth. 678-879-1600, gwinnett.influencers.church.

Stay connected: Apps like FaceTime, What’s App and Zoom allow people to stay connected from their homes. Schedule a family meeting for brunch, dinner or just to decorate eggs together, but apart. The aforementioned are free and can be downloaded to mobile devices, tablets, laptops and computers.

Decorate it: Instead of boiling eggs in pastel-colored water, opt for a battery-operated egg decorating kit with a spinner and eight brightly colored quick-drying markers from the EggMazing Egg Decorator, available at Amazon. Eggs will still need to be boiled but after, place in the center slot, which features secure rubber wheels, then start decorating. The spinning action is ideal for creating stripes, squiggly lines or other crafty DIY ideas for families. $19.99. amazon.com.