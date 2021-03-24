SkyView Atlanta hosting first Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’

On Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4, the inaugural Easter Eggstravaganza will feature a free meet and greet with the Easter Bunny. Plus, the first 50 guests will receive Easter basket giveaways on both days. Launching at 1:30 p.m., the two-hour event is free to attend.

Explore 7 Easter Amazon deals you can take advantage of right now

“Keep an eye out for prized Golden Eggs hidden in select bags featuring cash prizes, free tickets and MORE! You don’t want to miss this day filled with family fun!” the Facebook event description read.