SkyView Atlanta hosting first Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’

For nearly eight years SkyView Atlanta has been the local destination for a glimpse of the city from nearly 20 stories up. But for the first time, the attraction is hosting an Easter bash with multiple giveaways.
On Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4, the inaugural Easter Eggstravaganza will feature a free meet and greet with the Easter Bunny. Plus, the first 50 guests will receive Easter basket giveaways on both days. Launching at 1:30 p.m., the two-hour event is free to attend.
“Keep an eye out for prized Golden Eggs hidden in select bags featuring cash prizes, free tickets and MORE! You don’t want to miss this day filled with family fun!” the Facebook event description read.
SkyView Atlanta has taken steps to ensure guests’ and staff members’ safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A notice on the website states it has “implemented strict measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. We are following guidance from the CDC as well as the state and local government. Safety is our top priority.”
Guests are required to wear masks throughout the property. Employees must always wear masks and temperature checks, which are taken with noncontact thermometers, are required for staff as well as guests. There are also handwashing stations for customer use and social distancing is implemented for queue lines.
For more information on how SkyView is maintaining safety on the property, visit the website.
SkyView Atlanta opened in July 2013 and features 42 climate-controlled gondolas overlooking Centennial Olympic Park. The giant Ferris wheel also features VIP gondolas with Ferrari-style seats, glass floors and a longer time to view the city from above.
SkyView Atlanta Easter Eggstravaganza
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4
SkyView Atlanta: 168 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
Cost: Free