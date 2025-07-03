Too hot for the playground? These air-conditioned escapes offer hours of entertainment — no sunscreen required.
High-energy play zones
Vertigo: This inflatable airpark features slides, climbing walls, bounce zones and obstacle courses — all designed for soft landings and serious fun. There’s also an arcade, café and sensory-friendly features. $14.99 —$25.99. 11105 State Bridge Road, Suite 400, Alpharetta. vertigofunpark.com.
Lakepoint Station: Located in Emerson, near Cartersville, this massive indoor adventure complex features bowling, laser tag, rock climbing walls, mini-golf and arcade games. It’s a one-stop-shop for all-ages fun, rain or shine. Pricing varies by activity. 77 Old Allatoona Road, Cartersville. lakepointstation.com.
Sky Zone Trampoline Park: Fly high on wall-to-wall trampolines, dive into foam pits or tackle an obstacle course. Little Leapers and Sensory Hours offer a safer space for jumpers. $24. Multiple locations. skyzone.com.
Boomerang Play Center: A Midtown favorite with a junior ninja warrior course, robo-themed play area, interactive toddler arena and all-day admission. Kids can leave for nap time and come back later. Starts at $8.99. 560-A Amsterdam Ave., NE, Atlanta. boomerangplaynparty.com.
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym: This inclusive gym features swings, crash mats, a zip line, tunnels and sensory-based toys — perfect for all abilities. Starts at $17.99. 614 W Crossville Road, Roswell. werockthespectrumatlanta.com
Credit: Nicole Wi
Credit: Nicole Wi
Sensory and creative play
Isaac’s Sandlot: This play center is every kid’s dream — a massive indoor sandbox packed with Tonka trucks, ride-on excavators, hidden treasures and more. $19.95. 3685 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee. isaacs-sandlot.com.
Sloomoo Institute Atlanta: Stretch, swirl and squish your way through a slime wonderland with vivid colors, soothing ASMR stations and sweet scents. $29.99. 3637 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. sloomooinstitute.com.
Splatter Studio: Throw on a poncho and go wild with paint in this mess-friendly, rule-free creative studio. Best for ages 5+. Starts at $35. Multiple locations. thesplatterstudio.com.
The Hive Play and Cafe: An indoor play space with inclusive, sensory-rich zones for children of all abilities. $10. 221 South Piedmont Ave., Rockmart. facebook.com.
Build, learn, explore
Children’s Museum of Atlanta: Perfect for younger kids, this museum features interactive exhibits like a pint-size grocery store, construction zone and immersive play areas. $19.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center: Build your own creations, ride themed attractions, and visit a LEGO-scale version of Atlanta. Includes a 4D cinema and indoor play zones. $24.99. 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. legolanddiscoverycenter.com.
Fernbank Museum of Natural History: Dinosaurs, science exhibits and a hidden gem indoor playground make this a cool spot to learn and play. $25.95 adults, $23.95 youth. 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. fernbankmuseum.org.
Public Libraries (Fulton County): From reading with a dog named Rizzo to free STEM workshops, art sessions and make your own cereal stations — your local library is a hidden hero of summer play. Free. Multiple locations. fulcolibrary.org.
Cool off with a movie
Plaza Theatre: Braves All-Star Movie Series: Celebrate All-Star Week with kid-friendly baseball classics like “42” and “A League of Their Own.” July 10—15. $8-$12. 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. plazaatlanta.com.
Starlight Drive-In Theatre: Enjoy a retro movie night under the stars without leaving the car’s AC. $10 for ages 10 and older, $1 for under age 10. 2000 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. starlightdrivein.com.
Picture Show at Merchants Exchange: $5 movie Tuesdays? Yes, please. Cool off in recliners with a big tub of popcorn. Starts at $5. 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. pictureshowent.com.
