And it’s not just a trendy idea. Pediatricians agree cutting back on sugar — especially during candy-centric holidays — is a smart move for kids’ health.

How much sugar is too much?

Let’s start by looking at the American Heart Association recommendations on sugar. Children ages 2 to 18 should have no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day — about six teaspoons. And for kids under 2? Ideally, none at all, the Cleveland Clinic reported.

So, what should you put in Easter baskets instead?

From budget-friendly craft baskets to sensory play sets, McLeod’s curated gift guides make it easy to create Easter baskets that support wellness and learning. For the mini scientist in your life? A handheld microscope, crystal-growing kit or magnet wand fuels STEM curiosity.

If your child loves to pull out glue sticks and crayons, get crafty with pipe cleaners, pompoms and McLeod’s DIY book, “Fun and Easy Crafting with Recycled Materials,” to encourage hours of hands-on fun.

The ideas don’t stop there. According to McLeod, puzzle lovers should try brain teasers like Kanoodle and trivia decks like Brain Quest to sharpen their focus and critical thinking.

And for sensory seekers? Think fidget toys, calming putty and even Play-Doh-filled Easter eggs for a tactile treat that doubles as a mindfulness tool.

If going totally candy-free does not sound like your kind of holiday, that’s OK. “It doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” McLeod says. “You can sprinkle in a bit of candy, but still give your child something they’ll get excited about — and actually use.”

Best of all, you don’t have to break the bank. “You can find great options at the dollar store, and I also have free printable scavenger hunts, games and activity ideas on my site,” she adds.

If you’re ready to fill your kid’s basket with more than sugar this year, head to thebestideasforkids.com for free downloads, craft inspiration and everything you need to create a basket that provides fun without the sugar crash.

