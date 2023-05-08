City Springs stages a suitably groomed ‘Cats’

The dozen or so songs in “Cats” are essentially specialty numbers and glorified auditions, with the various feline characters taking turns stepping out and recounting their own stories in hopes of advancing to that next layer, before retreating and blending back in with the rest of the pack (or disappearing altogether, given that some of them are double-cast using the same cast members).

The tunes span an array of different musical styles — a nod to the Andrews Sisters here, another one to Elvis Presley there — but they’re consistently well-accompanied by City Springs’ skillful 10-piece orchestra, conducted by Michael Duff and including music director Greg Matteson on keyboards.

There are more than a few highlights. Top-billed Jalise Wilson, who serves as artistic and casting associate for the company, wanders on and off stage just long enough to belt out two noteworthy refrains of “Memory,” the show’s signature song, as the once-glamorous and since-ostracized Grizabella. As Old Deuteronomy, Harry makes the most of a couple of occasions to present his booming baritone voice (“Moments of Happiness,” “The Addressing of Cats”).

Danny Iktomi Bevins scores, as well, with his peppy “Shambleshanks, the Railway Cat” number. And Spencer Dean’s hip-swiveling, Elvis-inspired “Rum Tum Tugger” routine boasts some impressive tap dancing, too. Dean also provides the vocals for “Mister Mistoffelees,” about a character otherwise performed by Harry Francis in an unsung and non-verbal display of sheer balletic brilliance.

While the cast does a fine job of finessing the requisite feline mannerisms, several other roles are slightly interchangeable and nondescript. Similarly, the ensemble ably executes all the athletic, gymnastic demands of the choreography, but the protracted “Jellicle Ball” dance sequence near the end of the first act feels somewhat extraneous nonetheless.

Despite Old Deuteronomy’s eventual assertion that the audience is supposed to identify with or relate to these cats on some sort of a human level, the only instance of any legitimate emotional connection in the show comes courtesy of Atlanta actor Steve Hudson. Although he’s funny enough in his boisterous rendition of “Bustopher Jones,” it’s with his heartfelt turn as the frail and wistful “Gus, the Theatre Cat” that he singularly registers and resonates. Gus may not end up being chosen for promotion to that Heaviside layer, but as so memorably played by Hudson, he surely ought to be.

THEATER REVIEW

“Cats”

Through May 21. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $45-$108. Byers Theatre (at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center), 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365, cityspringstheatre.com.

Bottom line: After 40-plus years — or well over 200 in equivalent so-called “cat years” — the crowd-pleasing musical still endures.