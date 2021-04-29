Cinco de Mayo and more: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Fiesta de Mayo. 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. $20-$40. Live! at the Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511. eventbrite.com.

If you’re age 21 and up, celebrate Cinco de Mayo with live music, margaritas, tacos, games and more. Social distancing will be observed.

Imagine Broadway. 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 770-916-2800. cobbenergycentre.com.

The Atlanta Opera Company Players will perform an outdoor Broadway-themed program. Face coverings are required, and tickets are sold as socially distanced pods for two or four people.

Tuttle, Pool & Greuel Trio. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 1. $25 general admission, $110 table for four. The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361. hunthousemarietta.com.

Enjoy music from this trio of writers and pickers who are showcasing some of their favorite material.

DeKalb

First Free Saturday – Bee-utiful Spring! 11 a.m.-noon. Saturday, May 1. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynaturecenter.org.

Learn about the Nature Center’s bees and go on a walk for about an hour as you look for pollinator-friendly native plants. You’ll also be able to see the center’s new observation beehive.

The Hubble Space Telescope: Celebrating 31 Years of Observation Near and Far. 7 p.m. Friday, April 30. Free. At-home planetarium show presented by Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Dr. NE, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. facebook.com.

Watch an at-home planetarium show with Dr. Jennifer Wiseman from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. She is the senior project scientist for the Hubble Space Telescope.

Fringe Festival. Saturday, May 1. Free. Virtual program presented by DeKalb School of the Arts. 678-676-2502. facebook.com.

The annual Fringe Festival will be held as a virtual event this year, with an art gallery, artist booths and performances.

Caffeine and Octane. 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, May 2. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 404-551-4454. facebook.com.

All kinds of makes and models of cars are displayed at Caffeine and Octane, with a special emphasis on Mustangs across all generations.

North Fulton

City Green Live. 5 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. show start. Friday, April 30. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. visitsandysprings.org.

Listen to music from Atlanta-based folk rock at Drivin N Cryin, along with opener Wyatt Rollins.

Secret Gardens of the Johns Creek Community. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 1. $25, children 12 and under free. various Johns Creek home locations. 470-485-5855. johnscreekbeautification.org.

Explore a driving and walking tour of seven homes and the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. Musicians and artists will be at the sites, and each home will have a master gardener available to answer your questions. Masks and social distancing are required.

Roswell Farmers and Artisan Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday, May 1. Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 404-492-9938. facebook.com.

Buy local crafts, fresh vegetables and local goodies from your choice of over 40 vendors.

Kurt Lee Wheeler. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 1. $27.50. Matilda’s Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Alpharetta. 678-480-6932. matildasmusicvenue.com.

Georgia-based singer/songwriter Kurt Lee Wheeler uses music to craft raw portrayals of life in the Southeast. Bring a cooler if you’d like, and picnics and potlucks are encouraged.

Gwinnett

Old Town Lilburn Lil’ Crawl. 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Register to get a ticket for special drink deals and a $15 discounted concert ticket. Three walkable stops – 1910 Public House, Agavero Parkside and Hope Springs Distillery – and a concert at Music On Main Street. eventbrite.com.

If you’re 21 or over, get special drink deals at three walkable stops before a concert featuring Simon and Garfunkel cover band AMTAG.

Buford Corn Maze May Fair. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, April 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 1 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, April 2 and continuing weekends until May 31. $14. 4470 Bennett Road, Buford. bufordcornmaze.com.

The Buford Corn Maze is hosting a fair experience with fun for all ages, including baby animals, magic shows and fire engine displays. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Splash Pad Opening. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily starting Saturday, May 1. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St. NW, Norcross. 678-421-2000. norcrossga.net.

Bring the family and some towels and have fun as Norcross’s splash pad opens for the season.

Duluth Derby Day. 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Parsons Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 678-475-3512. duluthga.net.

Put on your wide-brimmed hat or bow tie and have fun with pre-show activities before watching the Kentucky Derby on a large screen.