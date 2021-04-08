Lawrenceville’s annual free outdoor concert is back next month

The yearly outdoor concert series has returned with a new stage and a new name. Formerly called the Summer Concert Series, it’s been rebranded as Live in the DTL. The new set of shows will take place on the recently renovated Lawrenceville Lawn, which now has a permanent amphitheater following a 15-month, $1.8-million renovation.

Also new to the Lawerenceville Lawn are arbor shades for tables, additional bathrooms and more public parking.