Lawrenceville’s annual free outdoor concert is back next month

Anyone who missed gathering in the warm spring air for concerts in downtown Lawrenceville no longer has to fret.
The yearly outdoor concert series has returned with a new stage and a new name. Formerly called the Summer Concert Series, it’s been rebranded as Live in the DTL. The new set of shows will take place on the recently renovated Lawrenceville Lawn, which now has a permanent amphitheater following a 15-month, $1.8-million renovation.
Also new to the Lawerenceville Lawn are arbor shades for tables, additional bathrooms and more public parking.
“Our community has enjoyed free summer concerts since the Lawrenceville Lawn opened in 2014, and has greatly missed them during renovations and the pandemic,” said Mayor David Still in a statement. “Expanded facilities and a permanent stage paired with our beautifully lit Downtown Square, filled with unique shops and exceptional restaurants, make Lawrenceville the perfect place to spend a Friday evening.”
After grabbing free parking in the downtown district or at parking decks on Crogan and Luckie Streets, families are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets and settle in for the monthly shows, which start at 8 p.m. The concert series kicks off Friday, May 21 with The Ultimate King of Pop Experience as a Michael Jackson tribute artist takes the stage. Other shows will occur in June, July, August and September and will have odes to Guns N’ Roses, Buno Mars and Elton John.
While food trucks will be ready to serve hungry concert-goers at 6 p.m., they can also visit the many restaurants and shops in the square. However, guests are not permitted to bring grills or have open flames in the park. Additionally, downtown Lawrenceville is implementing health and safety guidelines in adherence to the newest recommendations. Details on those guidelines can be found online.
See below for the full Live in the DTL line-up.
May 21: The Ultimate King of Pop Experience
June 11: Nightrain – The Guns N’ Roses Experience
July 23: Elton LIVE – The Ultimate Tribute
August 20: Mustache The Band
September 17: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars