Christmas in July: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Sing-Along with Grease! 8 p.m. Friday, July 16. $10. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. earlsmithstrand.secure.force.com.

Watch the classic movie “Grease” with on-screen lyrics you can sing along to as well as a costume contest and themed drink specials. A pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ starts at 7:30 p.m.

Southern Spirits. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 16. $15-$20. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117. Eventbrite.com.

If you’re age 21 or over, you can enjoy live music, adult beverages and light refreshments and a free commemorative glass as you explore the Southern Museum.

July Concert on the Green. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Free. Village Green, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. smyrnaga.gov.

Dance and groove along to music from The Free, an upscale party band.

Explore Christmas in July is coming to Town Center at Cobb this weekend

DeKalb

NAMI DeKalb’s Multicultural Mental Health Fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Free admission. Milam Park Pool Center, 3867 Norman Road, Clarkston. Allevents.in.

Receive mental health and general health screenings, learn about nutrition and mental health information, listen to live entertainment and speakers and more.

Village Cruisers Car Show. 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 17. $10 entry free, free admission for spectators. Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 West Mountain St., Stone Mountain. 770-630-1727. Cms4.revize.com.

See cars of different makes, models and years or bring your own vehicle to show off.

Arlo McKinley. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17. $20 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B. North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. Eventbrite.com.

Listen to music from Arlo McKinley, whose music is rooted in street soul, country, punk and gospel.

Radio Tucker Music Fest. 4 p.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Tucker Brewing Company, 2003 S. Bibb St., Tucker. 833-752-2400. Untappd.com.

Celebrate the first anniversary of Radio Tucker with live music from The Bitteroots & Art Linton, live DJ sets and free prizes.

Explore Multicultural mental health fair is free in DeKalb this weekend

North Fulton

Songs of Stage and Screen with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18. $20-$30. 770-594-6232. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. Roswellgov.com.

Bring the family to an Atlanta Pops Orchestra Concert featuring music from beloved classics to today’s popular favorites.

Blues Legend Bruce Katz. 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 17. $34. The Velvet Note main stage, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Enjoy music from legendary keyboardist Bruce Katz, who has appeared on CDs with Delbert McClinton, John Hammond and more.

Nothing but Summer: Enjoy Seasonal Vegetables. 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 16. $55 plus taxes and fees. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. aprons-cooking-school-alpharetta-georgia.eventbrite studio.com.

Attend a demonstration-style cooking class to learn how to prepare dishes like watercress and asparagus soup and fresh artichoke and lump crab salad.

Peacock’s Plume Family Day. 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 17. $35-$45 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. Paintingwithatwist.com.

Paint a colorful peacock’s plume on your choice of a canvas or wooden plank.

Gwinnett

Sunrise Splash Pad Yoga. 7:30 am.-8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Free. E.E. Robinson Park, 650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Sugar Hill. facebook.com.

Wake up with a beginner yoga lesson with certified instructors from Yoga in Daily Life Buford.

Sports on the Screen. Approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Free. Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Bring a cooler or buy food and drink from a nearby restaurant before watching Atlanta United vs. New England. If you’d like your tailgating to be more comfortable, bring chairs, blankets and a small table.

Seoul of the South Korean Food Tour. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. $50. Starts at Explore Gwinnett office, 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway Suite 200, Duluth. eventbrite.com.

Visit four local restaurants and bakeries to learn about Korean culture as well as the food you try.

Concerts to Cure at Coolray Field. 8 p.m. Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. $55 and up. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0340. Milb.com.

Listen to music from The Disco Biscuits, who are known as innovators of the experimental, electronic jam band scene.