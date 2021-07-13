Multicultural mental health fair is free in DeKalb this weekend

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, designated to bring awareness to the unique struggles minority communities face regarding mental illness in the United States.
NAMI DeKalb will hold a Multicultural Mental Health Fair this weekend to raise public awareness and to connect people with mental health providers and resources.
The mission of NAMI — National Alliance on Mental Illness — DeKalb “is to promote recovery and improve the quality of life for all who are afflicted by mental illness by providing support, education, and advocacy,” it’s website states.
In addition to service provider information, the event aims to help eliminate stigmas surrounding mental health conditions.
Resources will include crisis care service providers, coordination of care programming and options for continual care. You will also learn about youth suicide prevention and how your environment can affect your mental health.
Activities will include mental health screenings, general health screenings, live entertainment and speakers, and nutrition and mental health information. There will also be face painting and a playground for the kids, and the chance to win prizes in a raffle drawing.
In a 2020 resolution, DeKalb County declared racism a public health crisis. DeKalb is believed to be the first government in Georgia to make such a declaration, Tyler Estep wrote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The health fair will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Milam Park Pool Center, 3867 Norman Road, Clarkston, GA 30021. The event is free, but registration is required.
For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.