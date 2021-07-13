ajc logo
X

Multicultural mental health fair is free in DeKalb this weekend

Caption
CDC finds suicidal thoughts surging, mental health declining during pandemic

Access Atlanta
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, designated to bring awareness to the unique struggles minority communities face regarding mental illness in the United States.

NAMI DeKalb will hold a Multicultural Mental Health Fair this weekend to raise public awareness and to connect people with mental health providers and resources.

ExploreHow to create balance in your relationships

The mission of NAMI — National Alliance on Mental Illness — DeKalb “is to promote recovery and improve the quality of life for all who are afflicted by mental illness by providing support, education, and advocacy,” it’s website states.

In addition to service provider information, the event aims to help eliminate stigmas surrounding mental health conditions.

Resources will include crisis care service providers, coordination of care programming and options for continual care. You will also learn about youth suicide prevention and how your environment can affect your mental health.

ExploreLanguage, AAPI cultures become barriers to seeking mental health care

Activities will include mental health screenings, general health screenings, live entertainment and speakers, and nutrition and mental health information. There will also be face painting and a playground for the kids, and the chance to win prizes in a raffle drawing.

In a 2020 resolution, DeKalb County declared racism a public health crisis. DeKalb is believed to be the first government in Georgia to make such a declaration, Tyler Estep wrote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The health fair will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Milam Park Pool Center, 3867 Norman Road, Clarkston, GA 30021. The event is free, but registration is required.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

ExploreMental health a challenge for Georgia college students, providers

In Other News
1
A new venue, a new pops orchestra and more at Pullman Yard
2
Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns in August
3
Grab a burger and a laugh at Shake Shack Buckhead this summer
4
How to get free admission to Atlanta’s top attractions
5
You don’t have to be French to celebrate French Heritage Month
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top