Multicultural mental health fair is free in DeKalb this weekend

Activities will include mental health screenings, general health screenings, live entertainment and speakers, and nutrition and mental health information. There will also be face painting and a playground for the kids, and the chance to win prizes in a raffle drawing.

In a 2020 resolution, DeKalb County declared racism a public health crisis. DeKalb is believed to be the first government in Georgia to make such a declaration, Tyler Estep wrote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The health fair will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Milam Park Pool Center, 3867 Norman Road, Clarkston, GA 30021. The event is free, but registration is required.

