Gwinnett Beer Week: 7 days of exploring local breweries

“A beer a day makes everything okay,” according to Explore Gwinnett. You’ll have seven days to prove that statement, starting Sunday. That’s when Gwinnett Beer Week begins.
Every day during the event, you can grab a beer and chocolate pairing at 6s Brewing Co. in downtown Duluth, with sweets provided by the Chocolaterie; try Monkey Wrench’s new brew, Suwanee Creek Kolsch, for just $5 for a pint; try a new beer being released by Ironshield Brewing; and visit Exhibit Ale in downtown Lawrenceville or Grayson for growler fill-ups.
There are also daily events to enjoy, including but not limited to:
Sunday, July 18: Brunch and Biscuits at Social Fox Brewing and Little llama root beer floats for $5 at Blackbird Farms Brewery
Monday, July 19: Public service 20% discount at Slow Pour Brewing Co.
Tuesday, July 20: Trivia at Social Fox Brewing
Wednesday, July 21: Bingo night at Slow Pour and Puppies and Pints at Stillfire Brewing
Thursday, July 22: Bring your pup to Barks and Brews at Anderby Brewing for promo items, beer and onsite pet adoptions, or play Cards Against Humanity at Indio Brewing.
Friday, July 23: Try a new beer release at Cultivation Brewing, with food trucks and live music
Saturday, July 24: Sippin in the Suburbs Brewery Tour along with a Gwinnett Stripers game
For the complete list of events, visit exploregwinnett.org.