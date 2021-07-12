Christmas in July is coming to Town Center at Cobb this weekend

The mall is hosting a Christmas-themed summer celebration Saturday, July 17 in Center Court. The five-hour event is free to attend. Santa will be back from vacation to snap pictures from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees can purchase digital photos for $10.

“DJ B’Rockin Parties will entertain us with some Christmas and beach-themed tunes from 1-4 p.m. We’ll have special giveaways and door prizes, retailer and vendor tabling, activities and special surprises. We’ll also have balloon twisters here from 2-4 p.m.,” the event description said.