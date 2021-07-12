ajc logo
Christmas in July is coming to Town Center at Cobb this weekend

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
There’s no need to wait six months to see Santa Clause. Christmas is happening in July at Town Center at Cobb.

The mall is hosting a Christmas-themed summer celebration Saturday, July 17 in Center Court. The five-hour event is free to attend. Santa will be back from vacation to snap pictures from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees can purchase digital photos for $10.

“DJ B’Rockin Parties will entertain us with some Christmas and beach-themed tunes from 1-4 p.m. We’ll have special giveaways and door prizes, retailer and vendor tabling, activities and special surprises. We’ll also have balloon twisters here from 2-4 p.m.,” the event description said.

Attendees can receive in-store promos, door prizes and participate in activities from Aveda, Chick-fil-A, JCPenney and Pac-Man Zone among others. Giveaways include a door prize raffle, free Icedream cups and free play at the world’s largest Pac-Man game during the event.

Featuring more than 170 stores, Town Center at Cobb is the largest shopping destination in northwest Atlanta. Stores include Macy’s and Belk as well as American Eagle, Sephora, Pandora and others. There’s also a children’s play area, mall walking, enhanced cellular connectivity and charging stations.

Aside from Christmas in July, other upcoming events include a back-to-school bash later this month. In August, BlazeSports is presenting its second annual Run, Roll & Row 5K and the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive.

Christmas in July

Noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Center Court at Town Center at Cobb: 400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw

Free to attend

