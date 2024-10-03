Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
Chemical cloud from Biolab unlikely to put a damper on weekend events

People walk by the artists' booths during the Festival on Ponce on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Presented by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, the fest in Olmsted Linear Park returns Oct. 5-6, 2024. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

It’s fall, and in Atlanta, that means lots of outdoor fairs and festivals. While weather is the usual culprit when those events run into trouble, this week we’re facing a cloud of chemical gas from a fire at Biolab in Conyers.

The Sunday fire created the plume of chemical smoke, and agencies have been monitoring the air quality since then as crews try to neutralize the site. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has advised anyone who notices a chlorine odor in the air to limit their time outdoors. So far, air quality testing has not detected concentrations that would pose safety concerns to the general public.

While event planners and organizers are monitoring the situation, most weekend activities seem poised to go on as planned.

This weekend sees the return of the Decatur Book Festival, with the keynote conversation with Joyce Carol Oates on Friday night and a full slate of authors and activities on Saturday. There are no plans to alter that schedule.

Someone picks up a book during the Decatur Book Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Decatur. The event featured author panels, live music, food and book vendors. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

“As of right now we are planning to go forward as scheduled,” said the festival’s executive director Leslie Wingate on Thursday morning. “We will send a communication out about this, but right now there are no plans to alter anything.”

The team at Atlanta Art Fair, set to take place Oct. 3-6 at Pullman Yards, has said they’ll keep a close eye on the situation, but plans to proceed with tonight’s opening as scheduled.

Netherworld haunted house in Stone Mountain, which takes place largely indoors, will keep the haunts coming as planned this weekend.

Events on the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station will go on as planned, too, with Whole World Theatre’s Improv on the Green kicking off a weekend of outdoor events at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. That’s followed by the EVECE Foundation’s Walk for Life on Saturday morning and Lifeline Animal Project’s Adoptoberfest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Find more on all of those events at Atlantic Station’s website.

The AJC has reached out to event and festival organizers and will continue to update as we learn more.

