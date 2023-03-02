Avondale Estates market creates community, gives businesses a leg up

“It really is such a cool thing to have a nice, tight-knit space like this to come and talk with your friends and neighbors about life over good treats and drinks,” Ulrich said.

This small shared space has had a large impact on Avondale, not only providing locally sourced goods, but as a place for neighbors and local business owners to interact.

Where it started

My Parent’s Basement owner and market co-founder Lawson Wright and fellow founders Doug Rolph, Barry Adair, Katy Workman and Jenn Joyner got the market up and running in summer 2013. “The original setup was hosted via Pine Street Market and Little Tree Art Studios in an old parking lot where the new park is now,” Wright said.

“Back in 2019 and leading into 2020, the market had a season that went from basically just after Easter to just before Thanksgiving,” said Wright. “Then the pandemic hit in March of 2020. After an enormous amount of careful thought and preparation we reopened in April or May of 2020. Being an outdoor ‘grocery store’ was considered essential but mostly it was just people scurrying around picking up pre-purchased orders.”

Eventually, more attendees and vendors returned. “As things eased, the number of small start-ups increased dramatically and the demand had been established for our market. This led us to being open year-round,” said Wright.

Wright foresees a future in which the entire market could grow into the adjacent, sprawling new green space across from Skip’s Chicago Dogs.

Wright is grateful that the AEFM has become “one of the state’s only year-round markets which helped entice and support many new vendors.” A few of those vendors have now evolved into their own brick-and-mortar stores or longer-term pop-up residencies, including Flour & Time Bakery and Sugar Loaf.

Sugar Loaf — with the tagline “Southern inspired. Globally influenced.” — has gone from making cakes and pastries to a current residency at Decatur’s S.O.S. Tiki Bar. Former professional dancers Lindsay and Nebi Berhane infuse their food with the culinary traditions of various cities they’ve cooked in, including Chicago and New York. They hope to eventually expand into a fast-casual breakfast and lunch cafe.

Flour & Time Bakery, tucked about two blocks behind My Parent’s Basement, features cold brew and pecan pie from owner Leah Parris. She hopes to expand into other parts of Atlanta, a journey that began in Avondale Estates.

“I decided to expand into farmer’s markets. I applied to several but the AE market was the first to give us a shot,” Parris said. “For that, I am forever grateful.”

According to market founder Lawson, the “market’s central mission has remained the same since day one: to aid in the growth and success of vendors that make the market what it is and to provide a safe and reliable place for new businesses to get their start.”

IF YOU GO

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays year-round. 22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org.