BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Senate panel examines merger between PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf

ATLive announces lineup with headliners Grupo Firme and George Strait

Credit: Courtesy of Mane Borja

Credit: Courtesy of Mane Borja

Things to Do
By
9 minutes ago
X
ATLive returns with two days of Latin and country music.

AMB Sports and Entertainment announced this year’s ATLive Lineup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a multi-day music event featuring high-profile musicians from Latin and country music.

The music experience begins with a full lineup of Latin music. Latin Grammy Award-winning band Grupo Firme will headline on Friday, Oct. 20, along with J Balvin, one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. The show also includes rapper and singer/songwriter Farruko, and Latin Grammy-nominated sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia, according to a news release.

Credit: Courtesy of Peggy Sirota

Credit: Courtesy of Peggy Sirota

Return to the Mercedes-Benz on Saturday, Oct. 21 for a star-studded country music lineup, with headliner George Strait returning for another ATLive after performing in 2021. The day’s performers also include eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson & Family and six-time Country Music Award vocal group of the year, Little Big Town.

October 2023 will mark ATLive’s fourth year at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium since opening in 2017. The previous three years drew nearly 300,000 people in attendance. Doug Roberts, vice president of stadium events and premium sales, said in a news release they are “extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive.”

“The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can’t-miss concert events of the year and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October,” Roberts said in a news release.

Tickets for each night go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent14h ago

City tees up $1.6M settlement in years-long ADA lawsuit
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s ‘leadership committee’ becomes powerful political tool
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire
1h ago

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING TODAY: Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Simon & Schuster

Book Review: ‘Most Tolerant Little Town’ forces community to face racist past
3h ago
A layup for ‘Flex’: B-ball play reaches off-Broadway after Atlanta premiere
21h ago
Spelman Museum’s ‘Silver Linings’ art exhibit to begin national tour
Featured

Credit: AP

After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
1h ago
Braves Nation: Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star Game
2h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top