ATLive announces lineup with headliners Grupo Firme and George Strait

AMB Sports and Entertainment announced this year’s ATLive Lineup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a multi-day music event featuring high-profile musicians from Latin and country music.

The music experience begins with a full lineup of Latin music. Latin Grammy Award-winning band Grupo Firme will headline on Friday, Oct. 20, along with J Balvin, one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. The show also includes rapper and singer/songwriter Farruko, and Latin Grammy-nominated sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia, according to a news release.

Return to the Mercedes-Benz on Saturday, Oct. 21 for a star-studded country music lineup, with headliner George Strait returning for another ATLive after performing in 2021. The day’s performers also include eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson & Family and six-time Country Music Award vocal group of the year, Little Big Town.

October 2023 will mark ATLive’s fourth year at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium since opening in 2017. The previous three years drew nearly 300,000 people in attendance. Doug Roberts, vice president of stadium events and premium sales, said in a news release they are “extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive.”

“The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can’t-miss concert events of the year and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October,” Roberts said in a news release.

Tickets for each night go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.