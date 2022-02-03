Where to get romantic Valentine’s Day dinner to go in metro Atlanta

Caption Grecian Gyros is offering a Valentine's Day meal for two. Credit: Grecian Gyros Credit: Grecian Gyros Caption Grecian Gyros is offering a Valentine's Day meal for two. Credit: Grecian Gyros Credit: Grecian Gyros

Grecian Gyro. Go Greek this Valentine’s Day with a to-go meal for two available Feb. 11, 12 and 14. The meal ($25) features two Grecian wraps, a salad and house-seasoned crispy potatoes. along with two slices of baklava.

Participating locations in Dunwoody, Forest Park, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Snellville, Tucker and Midtown. greciangyro.com/

Iron Hill Brewing. Get a broken heart-shaped pizza on Feb. 13 for $20, or a heart-shaped pizza Feb. 11-13 for takeout.

3535 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 470-225-6683 and 1224 Hammond Drive, Dunwoody, 470-657-1730. ironhillbrewery.com/

Kura Revolving Sushi. Dive into a sweet meal with Kura’s Valentine’s seafood chirashi ($22), available from Feb. 11-14. A single heart-shaped sauce tray is included with every order.

6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. 470-255-2071, kurasushi.com/

Petite Violette. The French restaurant is offering a five-course prix-fixe menu from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 14 ($89.95 per person), with a choice of hors d’oeuvres, soup, salad, entrée and dessert. Options include Crab Louis, Lobster Bisque, Veal Scallopini Piccata, Grilled Lamb Chops and Blueberry Almond Bread Pudding.

2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/

Piastra. This prix-fixe Italian meal for two ($55) is available Feb. 12-14 and offers dishes including Zuppa Nocciola and Agnolotti al’Aragosta. Dishes are also available a la carte.

45 W. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-9300, piastrarestaurant.com/

Storico Fresco. Take your pasta game to the next level with heart-shaped pasta filled with smoked ricotta, beets and grana, available for pickup the week of Feb. 7.

3167 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-2181, storicofresco.com/

Tre Vele. Pick up heart-shaped lobster ravioli from the Italian restaurant’s retail section to cook up at home.

6017 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-303-8423, treveleatl.com/

Special sweets to go

Georgetown Cupcake. Choose from the You’re Sweet Dozen ($38) with flavors like strawberry cheesecake and peanut butter fudge or the Valentine’s Heart Dozen ($42) with flavors like raspberry chocolate chip and salted caramel and packaged in a Georgetown Cupcake pink heart gift box.

267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com/

Honeysuckle Gelato. Through Feb. 14, Honeysuckle at Ponce City Market will offer mini gelato hearts in flavors including strawberry shortcake and chocolate raspberry. On Feb.11, both strawberry gelato and raspberry sorbet will be available by the scoop, and a chocolate and strawberry shake will be featured. On Feb. 14, guests will receive a free mini pound cake cookie with any gelato purchase while supplies last.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. honeysucklegelato.com/

Miller Union. Grab a box of one dozen Valentine’s Day cookies from Miller Union executive pastry chef Claudia Martinez. Preorder online for pick up from 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-733-8550, millerunion.com/

South City Kitchen. The Alpharetta location of South City Kitchen is holding a Valentine’s Day sidewalk bake sale from 1-5:30 p.m. Feb. 12, featuring a selection of treats from Maven Restaurant Group pastry chef Elise Vitale including ruby chocolate tasts and chocolate bourbon truffles. Preorder by calling the restaurant.

9 South Main St., Alpharetta. 678-691-4622, southcitykitchen.com/avalon-hours-and-location/

