Beer Pick: Try Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale this weekend

Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta

Available for a limited time on draft at both Wild Heaven locations and on cask at Brick Store Pub

Profile

Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale is a British pale ale (or best bitter, if you will) that’s brewed with Baird’s Maris Otter malt, Burton yeast, and Styrian Golding and Willamette hops. At 4% alcohol, it’s crisp, clean, and balanced, with a bit of a biscuit malt character, a hint of citrus, and a spicy-earthy-herbaceous quality.

Pair with

Not surprisingly, British pale ales make a good match for pub grub, including, sandwiches, burgers, sausages and, of course, fish and chips.

