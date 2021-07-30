ajc logo
Beer Pick: Try Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale this weekend

Wild Heaven's Townsend's Landlord Ale. / Courtesy of Bob Townsend
Caption
Wild Heaven's Townsend's Landlord Ale. / Courtesy of Bob Townsend

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
26 minutes ago

Inspired by the opening of Brick Store Pub’s new Cask Bar, I conspired with Wild Heaven brewmaster Eric Johnson to brew a British-style cask-conditioned ale.

The result was a clone recipe with very expensive British ingredients that rips-off Timothy Taylor’s Landlord Ale — a Brit brew with a crazy cult following.

And with that, Townsend’s Landlord Ale is this week’s Beer Pick.

Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale

Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta

Available for a limited time on draft at both Wild Heaven locations and on cask at Brick Store Pub

Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale is a British pale ale (or best bitter, if you will) that’s brewed with Baird’s Maris Otter malt, Burton yeast, and Styrian Golding and Willamette hops. At 4% alcohol, it’s crisp, clean, and balanced, with a bit of a biscuit malt character, a hint of citrus, and a spicy-earthy-herbaceous quality.

Not surprisingly, British pale ales make a good match for pub grub, including, sandwiches, burgers, sausages and, of course, fish and chips.

