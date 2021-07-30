Beer Pick: Try Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale this weekend

Inspired by the opening of Brick Store Pub’s new Cask Bar, I conspired with Wild Heaven brewmaster Eric Johnson to brew a British-style cask-conditioned ale.
The result was a clone recipe with very expensive British ingredients that rips-off Timothy Taylor’s Landlord Ale — a Brit brew with a crazy cult following.
And with that, Townsend’s Landlord Ale is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale
Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta
Available for a limited time on draft at both Wild Heaven locations and on cask at Brick Store Pub
Profile
Wild Heaven Townsend’s Landlord Ale is a British pale ale (or best bitter, if you will) that’s brewed with Baird’s Maris Otter malt, Burton yeast, and Styrian Golding and Willamette hops. At 4% alcohol, it’s crisp, clean, and balanced, with a bit of a biscuit malt character, a hint of citrus, and a spicy-earthy-herbaceous quality.
Pair with
Not surprisingly, British pale ales make a good match for pub grub, including, sandwiches, burgers, sausages and, of course, fish and chips.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.