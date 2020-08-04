This Japanse sandwich in Midtown makes a great on-the-go lunch

Momonoki goes beyond the basics, with house-made katsu sauce, finely shredded cabbage and Kewpie mayonnaise. Protein options include chicken, pork, steak, shrimp and a vegetarian version with avocado and shiitake mushroom. The chicken has a lovely crunch imparted by panko breading; you can’t go wrong with it. The pork version actually is cheese pork, in which the flattened pork cutlet is stuffed with cheese before frying. It takes an already decadent sandwich over the top.

What really makes Momonoki’s katsu sando is attention to detail. It’s carefully assembled, the bread toasted just so, and is served all wrapped up, so the contents stay neatly contained. It gives you a perfect bite nearly every time.