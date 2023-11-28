BreakingNews
Rosalynn Carter services: High-profile visitors, road closures in Atlanta

This colorful, flavor-packed bowl in metro Atlanta makes a filling meal

Dish of the Week: Superfood salad at Farm Burger

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Delicious mango sticky black rice is a popular dessert in Southeast Asia, so why not play with those contrasting flavors and textures in a seasonal salad? That is just what is going on with Farm Burger’s welcome new superfood salad.

The purplish, toothsome grains of black rice show off the vibrant colors of the vegetables in the rainbow-tinted, nutrient-dense bowl. The rice, packed with protein and rich in antioxidants, provides a savory nuttiness, while hunks of fresh mango add a sweet, golden juiciness.

The bowl also is loaded with local kale, tangled with pink ribbons of pickled onion. Feta sprinkled on top adds tangy creaminess and a bit of salinity, and honey ginger dressing provides earthy sweetness and a hint of spice, bringing all the layers together.

Each flavor-packed forkful is light, but the salad makes a filling meal. It is available as a side, too. And you also can add a grass-fed patty.

Farm Burger. Multiple locations, farmburger.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top