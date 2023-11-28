This colorful, flavor-packed bowl in metro Atlanta makes a filling meal

Delicious mango sticky black rice is a popular dessert in Southeast Asia, so why not play with those contrasting flavors and textures in a seasonal salad? That is just what is going on with Farm Burger’s welcome new superfood salad.

The purplish, toothsome grains of black rice show off the vibrant colors of the vegetables in the rainbow-tinted, nutrient-dense bowl. The rice, packed with protein and rich in antioxidants, provides a savory nuttiness, while hunks of fresh mango add a sweet, golden juiciness.

The bowl also is loaded with local kale, tangled with pink ribbons of pickled onion. Feta sprinkled on top adds tangy creaminess and a bit of salinity, and honey ginger dressing provides earthy sweetness and a hint of spice, bringing all the layers together.