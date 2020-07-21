City Winery Atlanta temporarily closes

City Winery is hitting pause on its reopening “in light of current challenging conditions and in the interest of public safety.”
The Ponce City Market location of the music venue/winery/restaurant opened its patio for takeout food last month and planned to restart concerts by the end of July.
A statement from City Winery CEO and founder Michael Dorf said the “length of the temporary closure is unclear at this time, but we are optimistic it will only last a short while.” No specific reason was provided for the closure.
Locations in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Boston are also enduring temporary closures.
Patrons can support City Winery by making a donation to their Employee Relief Fund, ordering wine for home delivery, becoming a member of the wine club or “attending” an upcoming CWTV livestream show.
Billy Strings is presenting a streamed show from Nashville at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23. Tickets are $9.99.
In recent weeks, the Atlanta location has announced rescheduled dates for shows from artists including Lisa Fischer (from July 25 to March 12), Freewill + Jor’dan Armstrong (from July 29 to March 24), Shaun Cassidy (from Sept. 13 to May 16) and Alejandro Escovdeo (from Sept. 20 to May 23).