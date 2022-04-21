REVIEW: Vietnamese chicken rice is the star at Com Ga Houston in Duluth

BreakingNews
This meal at Duluth's Com Ga Houston includes bun mang, duck congee, fresh herbs and bean sprouts for garnishing the bowls, and com ga (chicken with rice).

This meal at Duluth's Com Ga Houston includes bun mang, duck congee, fresh herbs and bean sprouts for garnishing the bowls, and com ga (chicken with rice).

RESTAURANT REVIEW
By Wendell Brock / For the AJC
32 minutes ago

By any measure, it was an extraordinary day of eating. In the name of research, I hit three Gwinnett restaurants in a single afternoon — pizza, Korean fried bird and Vietnamese. When I posted photos of the binge on social media, it was the pizza that aroused the most curiosity.

I’ll get back to you on those sexy pies, but, today, I’m going to tell you about the area’s most exciting new Vietnamese restaurant, a place where simple poached chicken with rice (com ga) is the heart and soul of the menu. This supremely satisfying dish was by far the most memorable thing I tried on my Saturday ramble.

Khoa Do, a 37-year-old Vietnam native, who moved to the U.S. as a youngster, launched his restaurant career in 2016 with Blazin Cajun Seafood on Satellite Boulevard. There, he said, his customer base is 90 percent American. With Com Ga Houston, on nearby Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Duluth, the Georgia State University graduate wants to bring traditional Vietnamese food to his community, and thereby honor his heritage.

But, before Do could open Com Ga Houston, he had to convince the owner of the Texas original to grant him a franchise and share her recipes, which he learned during one intense week in Houston. After three visits to Com Ga Houston, I’d say he nailed it.

Com Ga Houston serves salads made with shredded cabbage, banana flower, and chicken or duck. This one has duck.

Com Ga Houston serves salads made with shredded cabbage, banana flower, and chicken or duck. This one has duck.

Com Ga Houston serves salads made with shredded cabbage, banana flower, and chicken or duck. This one has duck.

Com ga hai nam is to Vietnam what Hainanese chicken rice is to Southern China. The chicken is poached in aromatics, sliced with bones still in, and served cold, beside a scoop of fragrant ginger rice. On the side are fresh and pickled vegetables; a sweet dipping sauce redolent of garlic, ginger, lime, red chilis and fish sauce; and a bowl of comforting chicken broth. This is the dish you must order on your first visit. I want to go back for a jumbo platter, and not share a grain of rice.

I suggest you pair your com ga with a salad (goi) in which poached chicken (or duck) is tossed with shredded cabbage, banana flower (or both), red onion and Vietnamese coriander leaves — and showered with crispy peanuts and fried shallots. Many years ago, I ordered a similar salad from room service at a glorious hotel in the heart of Saigon. I have not seen it since, and I don’t believe you will find it anywhere else in Atlanta.

One thing Georgia has in common with Vietnam is steamy hot weather, and, on a summer day when you are bathed with sweat, this cool, fresh, texturally snappy plate will center you like nothing else. I like the chicken version a good bit more than the duck.

This order at Com Ga Houston includes chicken salad, chicken with pho, iced coffee and a tray of slivered banana flowers.

This order at Com Ga Houston includes chicken salad, chicken with pho, iced coffee and a tray of slivered banana flowers.

This order at Com Ga Houston includes chicken salad, chicken with pho, iced coffee and a tray of slivered banana flowers.

Noodle heads will find many soups to try at Com Ga Houston. There are egg noodles, clear noodles, udon noodles, noodles with bamboo shoots. I’m pretty smitten with the textbook chicken pho. The rice vermicelli soup with slivers of fresh bamboo is another winner. Like the shredded hearts of banana flower in the salads, fresh bamboo shoots aren’t all that common in Atlanta. The flavor is sweet, vaguely sour, delicate. I implore you to experience it.

Many soups come with pig’s blood, gelatinous cubes that taste (to me) just a little bit like liver. It’s a traditional ingredient — mild and hardly off-putting — that’s worth sampling — though, next time, I’ll be just as happy without it. I’m much more fond of the chicken giblets, which can be added to several dishes for $2.

In a metropolitan area teeming with Vietnamese spots of all kinds — pho parlors, banh mi shops, contemporary restaurants that take liberties with tradition — Com Ga Houston is in a class of its own. The food is impeccable, the service sweet, the dining room bright and inviting. A couple of years ago, Pho Ga Tony Tony (now shuttered) introduced us to exquisite chicken pho. Now, Com Ga Houston comes through with the rice. Game changer.

Com Ga Houston, a Vietnamese restaurant specializing in chicken with rice and noodles, opened Feb. 2 in Duluth.

Com Ga Houston, a Vietnamese restaurant specializing in chicken with rice and noodles, opened Feb. 2 in Duluth.

Com Ga Houston, a Vietnamese restaurant specializing in chicken with rice and noodles, opened Feb. 2 in Duluth.

COM GA HOUSTON

Food: Vietnamese chicken rice and soups

Service: kind, patient, attentive

Best dishes: com ga, chicken pho, rice noodle soup with bamboo shoots, chicken salad with cabbage and banana flower

Vegetarian selections: just one, the salad without chicken

Alcohol: no

Price range: $

Pandemic safety: masks optional; management asks customers with COVID-19 symptoms to please stay home

Credit cards: all major cards accepted

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

Children: yes

Parking: free in lot

MARTA station: no

Reservations: yes

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: low

Takeout: yes; delivery via GrubHub, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Skipli

Address, phone: 3350 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Duluth. 678-691-3143

Website: comgahoustonduluth.com

Wendell Brock is a James Beard Award-winning food and culture writer.

Chancellor Sonny Perdue at his office in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The former two-term Georgia Governor was announced as University System of Georgia Chancellor in March. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

