B’s Cracklin’ BBQ to reopen next month inside an Atlanta Kroger

“I bring in my product, my staff. Nothing is going to change when it comes to the product,” Furman said.

Meats will be smoked on-site and, in keeping with Furman’s style, meats will continue to be prepared over wood (no gas, no electricity) in special smokers in the 700-square-foot kitchen designated for B’s in the grocery store. Initially, Furman will be the one manning the smoker.

“If anybody is going to mess it up, it’ll be me,” Furman said, referring to the food as well as the new partnership with Kroger, one that began months before flames took down his place in Riverside.

Furman, who is still planning to reopen a standalone location of B's Cracklin BBQ, has had a roller coaster ride of a year. His Riverside restaurant burned down earlier this year, and he's been popping up in various spots around Atlanta with his barbecue since since, in addition to operating his first location in Savannah and a stand at State Farm Arena.

Chef Bryan Furman, shown arranging meat on the smoker at B’s Cracklin Barbecue in Atlanta, plans to rebuild after Wednesday’s fire at his restaurant. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL

Furman also landed on Food & Wine's list of Best New Chefs earlier this year, which came on the heels of being named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast.

Among other accolades, B's was also named to Thrillist's list of Best BBQ Joints in America last year.

Former AJC food writer Wyatt Williams gave B's Cracklin' high marks when he reviewed it in 2017.

