X

Pita Grille permanently closed in Buckhead

Shakshuka (poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, peppers and onions) with rice and salad at kosher restaurant Pita Grille. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM
Shakshuka (poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, peppers and onions) with rice and salad at kosher restaurant Pita Grille. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A popular Kosher restaurant has closed in Buckhead near Chastain Park.

A sign on the door at Pita Grille, located at 4630 Wieuca Road NE, announced the closure and thanked the restaurant’s customers, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.

Owner Roi Levi told What Now Atlanta that the restaurant was hit hard by the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David Bloom opened the restaurant, which served Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, in 2013 and later sold it to Levi.

Pita Grille is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta, Highland Bakery in Decatur and Genki Noodles and Sushi in Virginia-Highland.

The AJC has contacted a representative for Pita Grille for more information on the closure.

ExploreExploring Atlanta's Kosher food scene
ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant closures
ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.