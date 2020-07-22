Pita Grille permanently closed in Buckhead

A popular Kosher restaurant has closed in Buckhead near Chastain Park.
A sign on the door at Pita Grille, located at 4630 Wieuca Road NE, announced the closure and thanked the restaurant’s customers, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.
Owner Roi Levi told What Now Atlanta that the restaurant was hit hard by the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.
David Bloom opened the restaurant, which served Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, in 2013 and later sold it to Levi.
Pita Grille is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta, Highland Bakery in Decatur and Genki Noodles and Sushi in Virginia-Highland.
The AJC has contacted a representative for Pita Grille for more information on the closure.
