Oak House is Athens’ first legal distillery since the 1860s

Nagachinta, who holds a Ph.D. in food science from UGA, took inspiration from the botanicals of her native Thailand in developing Oak House’s first spirit: Robert’s No. 1 American dry gin. It’s a floral-style gin, with lemon grass, kaffir lime and cardamom.

Two other gins are in the works: Robert’s Hibiscus and Honey, a citrusy, red-hued spirit, and Robert’s Old Tom, which will be aged in bourbon barrels. In addition, they plan to have an organic vodka in the Oak House portfolio.

Woods seems equally excited about the rum the distillery will make. The partners want to produce a Jamaican-style rum, using S. pombe yeast, native to Jamaica. It will have the funky, high-ester flavors of the rums there. Oak House will produce a white rum, suitable for mojitos and the like. The distillery also will age rum in used bourbon barrels. That will produce a golden-style rum, for the sipping connoisseur.

Oak House is located just off Macon Highway, so, in addition to Georgia Bulldogs games and great concerts, future trips to the Classic City can include a distillery tour. With its historic location and beautiful grounds, you’ll want to stay for a cocktail.

Oak House Distillery. 1015 Macon Highway, Athens. Instagram: @oakhousedistillery

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat, Slater’s Steakhouse and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

