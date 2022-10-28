ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Burial Surf Wax is still a favorite IPA

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
7 minutes ago

With all the crazy concoctions called beer, old school IPAs still make up a major portion of the market. One of my favorites is Burial Beer’s hopped up Surf Wax, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Surf Wax IPA

Burial Beer Co., Asheville, NC

Available year-round on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Described as a West Coast style IPA, Surf Wax is a long-running, old school favorite of the Burial Beer portfolio. Brewed with a classic combo of Centennial, Citra, Columbus, and Mosaic hops, it features floral, citrus, and pine aromas and flavors, with a touch of caramel malt, and an earthy bitterness in the finish. At 6.8% alcohol, Surf Wax is in the sweet spot of America IPAs.

Pair with

Try Surf Wax with grilled meats, including salmon, steaks and backyard burgers, or spicy Mexican or Asian dishes.

ExploreBeer and cocktail news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Senseless loss of life’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting ID’d1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning?
7h ago

Credit: Eric Risberg

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
12m ago

Credit: John Spink

DEVELOPING: Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

DEVELOPING: Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
2h ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Taste of Kennesaw

More than 10 November food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta
3h ago
11 metro Atlanta cocktails full of fall flavor
4h ago
Fishmonger opens second location in Kirkwood
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
21h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top