Beer Pick: Burial Surf Wax is still a favorite IPA

With all the crazy concoctions called beer, old school IPAs still make up a major portion of the market. One of my favorites is Burial Beer’s hopped up Surf Wax, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Surf Wax IPA
Burial Beer Co., Asheville, NC
Available year-round on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
Described as a West Coast style IPA, Surf Wax is a long-running, old school favorite of the Burial Beer portfolio. Brewed with a classic combo of Centennial, Citra, Columbus, and Mosaic hops, it features floral, citrus, and pine aromas and flavors, with a touch of caramel malt, and an earthy bitterness in the finish. At 6.8% alcohol, Surf Wax is in the sweet spot of America IPAs.
Pair with
Try Surf Wax with grilled meats, including salmon, steaks and backyard burgers, or spicy Mexican or Asian dishes.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author