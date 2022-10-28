Beer Pick: Burial Surf Wax is still a favorite IPA

Profile

Described as a West Coast style IPA, Surf Wax is a long-running, old school favorite of the Burial Beer portfolio. Brewed with a classic combo of Centennial, Citra, Columbus, and Mosaic hops, it features floral, citrus, and pine aromas and flavors, with a touch of caramel malt, and an earthy bitterness in the finish. At 6.8% alcohol, Surf Wax is in the sweet spot of America IPAs.

Try Surf Wax with grilled meats, including salmon, steaks and backyard burgers, or spicy Mexican or Asian dishes.

