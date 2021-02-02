Metro Atlanta restaurant takeout options for Super Bowl LV

Cooks & Soldiers. The restaurant is offering a variety of to-go items including a Basque “Nashville hot style” jumbo wing platter, peanut butter wing platter, smash burger platter and baked manchego French onion dip in a bread bowl. Pickup is from noon-4 p.m. Feb. 7.

691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com

Wings from DBA Barbecue. / Courtesy of DBA Barbecue

DBA Barbecue. Get smoked jumbo chicken wings in packages of 50 for $60 or 100 for $105 or the $110 Armchair Quarterback package that feeds four and includes two racks of ribs, one pound of pork, 24 wings, four buns and three pints of your choice of sides. Deadline to order is 48 hours before pick-up.

1190 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-5000, dbabarbecue.com/

Double Zero. The $60 pizza party package features three pizzas (choice of pepperoni, cheese, sausage, bianca and margherita), two salads (choice of misti or Caesar), five chicken tenders and a six-pack of Peroni beer. Pickup from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 7.

1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com

El Taco. Try a Mexican feast with family-style platters that feed four including a $25 grande house salad, $40 taco and enchilada platters and $25 build-your-own nachos. Orders must be placed by Feb. 6.

1186 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, eltaco-atlanta.com/

Firepit Pizza Tavern. Celebrate with the $70 Big Game Package, which serves four to six people and offers 30 wings with mix and match flavors, two cheese pizzas and two orders of parmesan bites served with honey ricotta and marinara.

519 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. 404-495-4777, firepitatl.com/

Good Word Brewing. The brewpub is offering its Superb Owl package as a $50 take-home special that includes 30 hot wings plus a four-pack of Vestigial Structures beer and a four-pack of For the Cold Days in Hell dry-hopped lager. Pre-orders can be made through this link here.

3085 Main St., Duluth. 678-336-9928, takeout.goodwordbrewing.com/mains

Hampton + Hudson. The restaurant is offering to-go wings packages (20 for $25, 50 for $55, 100 for $115) and single or variety cans of Creature Comfort beers (Classic City, Tropicalia, Athena) will also be available to take home for $15 per six-pack. Orders must be placed by noon on Feb. 5.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/

The Iberian Pig. Choose from a variety of big game specials including $10 for 10 wings, $10 smash burger, $10 loaded patatas and $20 sangria for four.

121 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-371-8800, theiberianpigatl.com

Leon’s Full Service. Celebrate with a $75 heat-at-home package that feeds four to six people and features 32 Springer Mountain Farm chicken wings with buttermilk ranch, bleu cheese, horseradish creme fraiche and chili garlic butter dipping sauces, potato skins with cheese and bacon and black-eyed pea hummus with grilled sourdough. Pick-up is available Feb. 6 or 7.

131 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-687-0500, leonsfullservice.com

Local Three Kitchen & Bar. Celebrate with 20 wings with choice of sauce ($24.93), barbecue brisket nachos (29.93) and onion dip with potato chips ($9.93) or family meals for two ($49.93) or four ($99.93) that include wings, nachos, onion dip and cookies.

3290 Northside Pkwy, Atlanta. 404-968-2700, localthree.com/superbowl/

Mellow Mushroom. Get two medium pepperoni or cheese pies and 20 oven-baked wings for $39.99. Pricing may vary by location.

Multiple locations, mellowmushroom.com/

Muss & Turner’s. Order a feast for two featuring grilled Springer Mountain chicken tater totchos, beef brisket and bean chili, spinach artichoke dip, jalapeno cornbread, esquites, poblano pimento cheese with chicharrones, spiced dark chocolate brownies and chocolate chip cookies. A family package is $69.93, or each item can be ordered a la carte.

1675 Cumblerand Pkwy SE, Smyrna. 770-434-1114, mussandturners.com/superbowl/

Sugo. The restaurant is offering several to-go specials including a half dozen smoked wings for $10, half dozen pimento fritters for $10, half-rack of smoked ribs for $18 and half-dozen arancini for $9.

10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-817-8000, sugorestaurant.com/

Yumbii. Yumbii’s package includes sriracha queso, chips, a roja and verde salsa duo, pulled pork sliders, Buffalo chicken wings and sriracha chocolate Bars. Available in five sizes, the packages can feed up to 10 people and cost $20 per person. Margarita mix can be added for an additional cost. Orders must be placed by Feb. 5.

1927 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-975-3444 and 2907 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, 404-748-9013. yumbii.com/superbowl

