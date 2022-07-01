Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in July

The Haitian Culinary Alliance will host the Creole Food Festival at Best End Brewing Company to celebrate Creole cooking, which blends French, Spanish, West and North African, Amerindian, Haitian and Portuguese cuisines. The festival will feature numerous local chefs, including Todd Richards.

3-8 p.m. July 9. $45; $35 early bird; $65 early bird VIP; $75 standard VIP. 1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/atlanta-creolekreyolkriolcriolocrioulo-food-festival-tickets-304168916417.

Athens Restaurant Week

Athens Restaurant Week, taking place July 11-17, will offer curated menus and specials from local restaurants and taprooms. Participating restaurants, including The National and New Orleans-inspired home.made, will offer pre-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Lunch will include at least two courses, while dinner will include at least three courses. Local breweries and dessert spots will also offer a variety of drinks and sweets.

July 11-17. Lunch, $10-15; dinner, $25-35; beer flights, $10; desserts, $5. Multiple locations. visitathensga.com/athens-restaurant-week.

Smoke Ring 2022: Atlanta BBQ & Music Festival

On July 16, Pho Cue will host its second annual Smoke Ring, a barbecue and music festival. Pho Cue will smoke a whole pig overnight at the restaurant and will partner with Contrast Artisan Ales to provide beer. Brave Wojtek, a Polish comfort food pop-up, will sell smoked hog dishes. The event will be held at Contrast Artisan Ales and will feature live bands.

Noon. July 16. 5504 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 404-549-7595, facebook.com/EatPhoCue/events.

Live! at The Battery Mimosa Fest

Live! at The Battery in Truist Park is hosting its first-ever Mimosa Fest. The event will feature specialty mimosas, live music, brunch options and games. General admission tickets include entry and one mimosa.

11 a.m.. July 17. $14.99. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20220717mimosafest.

Taste Around Town in Alpharetta

Taste Around Town, a two-day, three-session all-inclusive VIP tasting event, will include unlimited bites from local Alpharetta restaurants, bottomless beverages, chef demos and live entertainment. The 21-and-older event will benefit organizations like the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry, Giving Kitchen and Second Helpings Atlanta. After sampling local food at Union Hill Park, VIPs can dance to live music at night.

7-10 p.m. July 22; noon-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. July 23. $85. 590 Little Pine Trail, Alpharetta. alpharetta.tasteofatlanta.com.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

On July 23, Piedmont Park will be the site for the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, now in its 12th year. Local vendors including Not As Famous Cookie Company will be selling their cold treats in the park. New this year, groups can reserve a 10-foot-by-10-foot tent with a table and six chairs for a personal ice cream seating booth for $500.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 23. 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. atlantaicecreamfestival.com.

Atlanta Jollof, Music & Food Festival

This celebration of West African rice dish jollof will include a contest for the best jollof, music and family activities.

11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 23. $25. 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/atlanta-jollof-music-food-festival-tickets-338557222767.

PeachFest at Peachtree Center

Atlanta’s popular PeachFest returns to Peachtree Center after pausing for two years due to the pandemic. Guests can try dishes, cocktails and beer, and other offerings that incorporate the state’s signature fruit. Drink vendors include Wrecking Bar and Vinoteca. Chefs include John Short of Pearson Farm, Drew Van Leuvan of Farm Burger, Jon Jackson of Comfort Farms and Nolan Wynn of Banshee, among others.

5:30-8:30 p.m. July 26. $105. 225 Peachtree St., Atlanta. peachfest.org.

Rhum-ming up That Hill at Southern Belle

Get ready for a night of rum instruction from Southern Belle’s general manager and beverage director Kevin Bragg. Learn the history, production and composition of different rums as well as cocktail techniques while you munch on tiki-inspired bites from chef Joey Ward and his kitchen crew.

6 p.m. July 27. $100. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961. https://resy.com/cities/atl/venues/southern-belle/events/rhum-ming-up-that-hill-a-class-at-sb-gb-2022-07-27?date=2022-06-30&seats=2

Fine Wine Series at Piedmont Park

On July 30, check out this wine and R&B festival for BIPOC professionals rooted in wine, fashion and music. For the first time in its seven-year history, the series will kick off in Atlanta, featuring wines curated by experts and photo installations. Chef Brittney “Stikxz” Williams will prepare hors d’oeuvres for VIPs, who will have access to a private bar with exclusive installations. The event will be headlined by DJ Canal, an award-winning audio engineer.

3-10 p.m. July 30. $69; $250 VIP. 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. thefinewineseries.com.

Cooks & Soldiers’ Fetes de Bayonne

Cooks & Soldiers will again host summertime festival Fetes de Bayonne. Honoring its Basque roots, the restaurant will offer live entertainment and food and drinks that draw from Spanish and French cultures. Executive chef John Castellucci will prepare special fare, including smoked mushroom toast, barbacoa, albondigas (meatballs) and chistorra (Basque-style chorizo). Drinks will include txakoli, beer and wine. Guests are encouraged to wear white clothing with red bandanas (and cow costumes for VIPs).

1-6 p.m. July 31. $48; $68 VIP. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, fetesdebayonne2022.splashthat.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.