Kat’s Dumps finds a following on the Atlanta pop-up scene

“It just kind of blew up a little bit,” said Su, who works full time as a senior consultant at Atlanta-based marketing agency Annuitas. “We were obviously very surprised, but very happy at the same time, to be able to share our dumplings, our recipes, and kind of our culture to a group of people.”

Ye, 30, who grew up in a family of Chinese immigrants in Duluth, has shifted focus from his parents’ manufacturing company to working full time at the dumpling endeavor, which also crafts condiments, snacks and sweets to go with the dumplings.

The so-called OG dump (pork, napa cabbage, scallions and mushrooms) and the veggie (tofu, mushroom, chives and vermicelli) are based on traditional family recipes. Along with Thai chicken, they are the core of the product line.

Caption Kat's Dumps offers several varieties of dumplings. Picture here are the Thai chicken dumplings. Courtesy of Kat’s Dumps Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

While Su is passionate about promoting Taiwanese cuisine, she also wants to mix things up a bit, by creating fusion dumplings. Last fall, Kat’s concocted a pumpkin-chorizo dumpling, followed by a pumpkin pie version for the holidays. Currently on the menu is a mapo tofu dumpling made with eggplant.

“I have a whole list of dumplings that I want to experiment with,” Su said. “Like a pizza dumpling, or a lamb curry — things that are more fusion.”

Ye credits Su with the dumpling development. “I do help with some of the recipes, but I’d say she does most of it.”

They build the dumplings as a team — rolling, filling and folding. At pop-ups, Su usually takes orders and serves, while Ye does the cooking.

Caption These are the Shrimpy dumplings by Kat’s Dumps. Courtesy of Kat’s Dumps Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Frozen dumplings are sold in packs of 20 with a dipping sauce ($16-$24). A 60-dumpling sampler (OG, Thai chicken, veggie) goes for $45 and comes with two sauces. Snacks include furikake Chex mix (Chex cereal, pretzels, crackers and peanuts seasoned with furikake and maple syrup), black sesame Rice Krispies drizzled with white chocolate (three for $6) and matcha sugar cookies (four for $8).

I recently met a friend at a Thursday pop-up at Wild Heaven for a sampling. We ordered every dump on the menu (OG, Thai chicken, veggie and Shrimpy). When I mentioned I’d heard about the new eggplant mapo tofu dumpling, Ye told me they were available — as a secret menu item, if you will. So, we tried those, too.

My favorites were the OG and the Shrimpy, washed down with Wild Heaven’s White Blackbird. Lovers of Asian dumplings will be delighted by Kat’s Dumps.

HOW TO ORDER: Order by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for Saturday morning curbside pickup. 3365 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. katsdumps.com

UPCOMING POP-UPS: 4-7 p.m. July 9 at Social Fox Brewing in Norcross. 2-7 p.m. July 10 at Eventide Brewing in Grant Park. 4-7 p.m. July 16 at Red Hare Brewing in Marietta. 9 a.m.-noon July 17 at Serenbe Farmers Market in Chattahoochee Hills. 2-7 p.m. July 17 at Scofflaw Brewing in Atlanta. July 23-25 at Eventide Brewing. July 30-Aug. 1 at Wild Heaven Beer in Avondale Estates.

