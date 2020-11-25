Georgia Women’s Food Fest to showcase female-owned restaurants, food businesses

Running from Dec. 1-7, the fest will feature more than 30 metro Atlanta female business owners, including chefs Anne Quatrano, Deborah Van Trece, Archna Becker, Monique Rose and ShaVonne McCants, offering special menus, dining discounts, and food products.

The event is part of a partnership between Taste of Atlanta, the James Beard Foundation and Let’s Talk, a community of female restaurateurs across 10 cities created by James Beard Foundation trustee and Chicago restaurateur Rohini Dey.