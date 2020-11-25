X

Georgia Women’s Food Fest to showcase female-owned restaurants, food businesses

Chef Deborah VanTrece
Restaurant News | 10 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Celebrate local female-owned restaurants, food entrepreneurs and food-related businesses next week as part of the inaugural Georgia Women’s Food Fest.

Running from Dec. 1-7, the fest will feature more than 30 metro Atlanta female business owners, including chefs Anne Quatrano, Deborah Van Trece, Archna Becker, Monique Rose and ShaVonne McCants, offering special menus, dining discounts, and food products.

The event is part of a partnership between Taste of Atlanta, the James Beard Foundation and Let’s Talk, a community of female restaurateurs across 10 cities created by James Beard Foundation trustee and Chicago restaurateur Rohini Dey.

“This year has been so incredibly difficult for our hospitality families,” said Quatrano in a prepared statement. “Even when the industry is on its knees, it’s incredible to see groups of people and our fellow local businesses continually coming together for the survival of everyone around them. I’m so grateful for this network of inspiring women as we all continue to take action for our communities throughout this new normal.”

For a complete list of Georgia Women’s Food Fest participants, visit tasteofatlanta.com/womensfoodfest/.

