Fuddruckers burger chain returning to metro Atlanta malls

Restaurant News
By Amy Wenk, Reporter Newspapers for the AJC
14 minutes ago

A more than 40-year-old burger chain is returning to the metro Atlanta area, with plans to open two restaurants including one at Perimeter Mall.

Fuddruckers Restaurants, known for its customizable burgers, announced this week it is opening 10 new mall-based eateries in partnership with real estate company Brookfield Properties.

That includes two restaurants in Georgia at Perimeter Mall and Cumberland Mall.

“These new non-traditional locations will begin buildouts in the second quarter of the year with new location openings expected in the months following,” says a news release.

After floundering for years and closing all its Atlanta-area restaurants, Fuddruckers in 2021 was sold to its largest franchisee, Black Titan Enterprises, in a deal valued at $18.5 million.

Fuddruckers CEO Nicholas Perkins now plans a turnaround. “I think it’s very important to reestablish this brand — it did give birth to the gourmet burger sector,” Perkins told the Washington Business Journal last year.

