Gwinnett Stripers aligned with Braves for next 10 seasons

The Gwinnett Stripers have been confirmed to continue as the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves for the next 10 seasons, Major League Baseball announced Friday. The Stripers are one of 120 minor league teams that have agreed to accept MLB’s Professional Development League (PDL) license.
The agreement continues the longest-running affiliation in professional baseball into a 56th year in 2021, extending the franchise’s historic partnership with the Braves that began in 1966.
“We are proud to remain the top level of the Braves’ minor league system and continue a rich history with Atlanta that has been written over nearly six decades,” Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Major League Baseball under the new agreement to innovate and grow the game of baseball. And of course, it’s an honor that for the next 10 years to come, Stripers fans will enjoy the best fan experience in Minor League Baseball while watching the future stars of the Braves play one step away from the majors at Coolray Field.”
The announcement also includes a new official league for the Stripers, who will be part of the Triple-A East. The 20-team circuit includes all 14 of the former members of the International League plus six others, split into three divisions. Gwinnett will be in the Southeast Division along with the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles).
The Stripers’ 2021 schedule is expected to be released soon.
The other Braves minor league affiliates will be the Mississippi Braves in the Double-A South, the Rome Braves in the High-A East and the Augusta Green Jackets in the Low-A East.