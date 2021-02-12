Gwinnett Stripers aligned with Braves for next 10 seasons

The agreement continues the longest-running affiliation in professional baseball into a 56th year in 2021, extending the franchise’s historic partnership with the Braves that began in 1966.

“We are proud to remain the top level of the Braves’ minor league system and continue a rich history with Atlanta that has been written over nearly six decades,” Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Major League Baseball under the new agreement to innovate and grow the game of baseball. And of course, it’s an honor that for the next 10 years to come, Stripers fans will enjoy the best fan experience in Minor League Baseball while watching the future stars of the Braves play one step away from the majors at Coolray Field.”