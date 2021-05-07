Fledgling farmers market looks to serve Candler-McAfee community in DeKalb

The majority of the market’s vendors are Black, but Hinds emphasized that everyone is welcome — as vendors and marketgoers.

Musa (left) and Micole Hasan (center) of Bread and Butter Farms in Monroe are among the vendors at this year's Candler Black Market. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

As market master, Hinds has secured about three dozen participating vendors for the 2021 season. On average, a rotating list of about 20 businesses is present each week. Shoppers who browse the row of blue and white tents will find fresh produce, prepared foods, skin care and body wellness products, clothing, jewelry, art and home decor items.

Husband and wife Musa and Micole Hasan grow a variety of vegetables at their Bread and Butter Farms in Monroe. They also make organic compound butters and halal beef bacon. Regulars at the Peachtree Road and Lilburn farmers markets, this is their first season at the Candler Black Market.

“I think the potential is there,” Micole Hasan said of the fledgling market.

“This is a food desert. It’s a good spot for (selling) vegetables,” her husband added.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

KeeYah Gardens owner Monica Booker sells a variety of microgreens at the Candler Black Market. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

This season, the market has partnered with the nonprofit Wholesome Wave Georgia to do a better job of serving low-income households that rely on federal assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Candler Black Market customers with SNAP benefits now can swipe their electronic benefit transfer cards with a market staffer, in exchange for tokens worth twice as much as the value debited from their card.

Shoppers who need to refuel on the spot can find Aja Henri at the Avant-Garde’n booth, dishing out creamy mac and cheese, full-flavored baked beans, chicken fried cauliflower, kale-collard greens salad and other 100% plant-based, dairy-free prepared dishes. There’s also the mother-daughter team of Charmaine Martin and Akilah Millar, plating up the same Caribbean fare they offer at Calabash Alley, Martin’s restaurant, located just a couple blocks down the road in Candler Plaza.

Charmaine Martin (right) and her daughter, Akilah Millar, plate up the same Caribbean fare at the Candler Black Market that they offer at their Calabash Alley restaurant in Candler Plaza. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

While every market day is family-friendly, the second Sunday of the month holds a special attraction for the younger crowd: Besides fun freebies and a “petit parade” at 3:30 p.m., budding entrepreneurs can set up their own booths.

Children are permitted to set up their own booths the second Sunday of each month. Among the budding entrepreneurs who plan to participate are (from left) Skyler Hinds, Kayden Forsyth, Sloane Hinds and Faraji Huntt. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

This weekend will see 9-year-old Kayden Forsyth peddling customized shoes. Hinds’ 8-year-old daughter, Skyler, will sell flowerpots she painted herself. “I think it’s better for people to have plants — and not just in normal flowerpots you get from Walmart,” she said.

Candler Black Market. 1-5 p.m. Sundays, through November. 2321 Candler Road, Decatur. 404-452-5694, candlerblackmarket.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.