El Azteca opening in Sandy Springs and more dining news from the week

Dinner dishes include ricotta gnudi, roast duck with morel and peas, black bass with kohlrabi and mushroom broth and asparagus with salsa verde and feta.

Daytime options include scotch egg, fries and onion dip.

The space was designed by Lindsay Miller of Seiber Design.

Lucian Books and Wine will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, with dinner service beginning at 4 p.m. Takeout will also be available.

Surina Thai will open at 2390 Chamblee Tucker Road in Chamblee, in the former Chom Chom Vietnamese Kitchen space, What Now Atlanta reports.

Nearly 50 Georgia restaurants made Wine Spectator’s list of best restaurants for wine as part of the magazine’s Restaurant Awards. This year’s awards program recognizes 2,917 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 72 countries internationally.

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

Metro Atlanta restaurants that made the list include Aria, Marcel, Cafe Lily, Osteria Mattone, Piastra and Umi.

MORE DINING NEWS

Politan Row food hall opens in Colony Square

A-street opens in Roswell

Pins Mechanical Company bringing bowling, cocktails to downtown Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.