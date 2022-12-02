9 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in December

Help Kirkwood pizza spot Urban Pie celebrate its 16th anniversary with a party featuring pizza specials, cocktails, freebies and live music. Dogs are also welcome to attend.

4-8 p.m. Dec. 4. 2012 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-373-2778, urbanpieatl.com.

Greek to me

Head to the Greek Pizzeria & Gyros for its one-year anniversary party. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring pizzas, vegan and vegetarian options, hummus, tzatziki dips, spanakopita and more, as well as drink specials, live music, giveaways and a raffle. A portion of ticket proceeds and draft beer sales throughout the month of December will benefit local nonprofit Second Helpings Atlanta.

2-8 p.m. Dec. 4. $10, free for kids 12 and under. 3400 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven. 404-996-6037, freshtix.com/events/the-greek-turns-one.

Surf and Turf

Treat yourself to Candler Park restaurant Lazy Betty’s second Surf & Turf Dinner. The nine-course meal includes dishes like Miyazaki A-5 Tartare with oyster mayonnaise, cured yolk and snail caviar; and steamed scallop with seared foie gras, cognac au poivre, green peppercorn and beef jus. Wine pairings are optional for an additional $175. Details at lazybettyatl.com/events with a link to reservations via Resy.

Dec. 7. $325. 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettatl.com.

Brunch with Santa and Fido

Get in the holiday spirit with your furry friend at Hampton + Hudson’s annual Santa Brunch and Doggie Mingle. Enjoy food and drinks specials, a hot cocoa bar, an appearance from Santa, a DJ spinning holiday favorites, and holiday movies shown on TVs throughout the restaurant. Santa will be available for a special photo opp with dogs from 1-2 p.m. on the patio.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11. 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.

Christmas cookies

Join Indian restaurant NaanStop for a cookie decorating party. The eatery will provide complimentary chai-spiced sugar cookies along with frosting, sprinkles and sparkles. NaanStop’s regular menu, as well as cocktails like bourbon-spiked masala chai will be available for purchase.

Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 11. 265 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-458-3500, naanstop.com.

A taste of Black businesses

Check out products and food samples from more than 70 exhibitors at Taste Urban’s Black Business Tasting and Marketplace event. Vendors include caterers, bakers, wine and liquor brands and more.

6-10 p.m. Dec. 14. $25-$125. The Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. tasteurban.com.

Learn to make pasta

Learn to make fresh pasta in time for the holidays at Second Self Brewing’s handmade pasta class. Guests will use a pasta machine to roll out pasta dough to cut into ribbons of pappardelle and tagliatelle, and will make two sauces from scratch. All equipment and ingredients will be provided.

Noon. Dec. 17. $59. 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. cocusocial.com/newevent/UDdimOoKT_Atlanta_Classic-Handmade-Pasta_Dec-17

Chinese Christmas Eve Eve

Celebrate Christmas early with the General Muir’s deli and Chinese-inspired dinner, with dishes including corned beef eggrolls, beef and broccoli and shitake mushroom and chicken soup with matzoh balls. All meals come with hot tea.

5-8 p.m. Dec. 22-23. $48. 1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta, 678-927-9131, thegeneralmuir.com/emorypoint.

