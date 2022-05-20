Beer Pick: Cigar City’s Cosmic Crown Belgian-style Strong Golden Ale

This year’s American Craft Beer Week, “the annual springtime salute to small and independent craft breweries,” runs through May 22.
When it comes to pioneering craft breweries, Tampa’s Cigar City brewing certainly should be considered among the best.
The company’s recent Cosmic Crown Belgian-style Strong Golden Ale brewed with Galaxy hops is a good example of mixing old and new styles. And with that in mind, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Cosmic Crown Belgian-style Strong Golden Ale
Cigar City Brewing, Tampa, FL
Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
Cosmic Crown is a Belgian-style Strong Golden Ale that features Galaxy hops, said to “impart passionfruit and peach qualities to its profile of ripe fruit and light peppery spice.” At 9% ABV, it’s a big but balanced bright gold beer that starts out sweet, then finishes with a quenching flash of bitterness, inviting another sip.
Pair with
Try Cosmic Crown with fried seafood, cured meats, or triple cream cheese. I sipped it with a bowl of peaches, whipped cream and shortbread cookies, and it proved sublime.
