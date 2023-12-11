Check out the menu for Avondale Estate’s Velvet Hippo, from the owners of Poor Hendrix

Sandwich shop the Velvet Hippo, from the team behind Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant Poor Hendrix, is now open in Avondale Estates.

Located at 27 N. Avondale Road, Velvet Hippo comes from husband and wife Aaron and Jamie Russell. The 400-square-foot restaurant features a covered counter for ordering, and guests can get their orders to go or to eat on a turf-covered outdoor area with both picnic tables and smaller tables or a dog-friendly side patio.

Velvet Hippo, named for the Russell’s dog, features a small menu of five sandwiches, including Mediterranean beet; Vietnamese-style fried fish; and fried mortadella. There’s also a vegetarian soup and salad, as well as snacks and sides like smoked sweet potato hummus, chicken nuggets and Southern-style potato salad.