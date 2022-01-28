Hamburger icon
Beer Pick: Celebrate 20 years of Dale’s Pale Ale with Double Dale’s Imperial IPA

Double Dale’s Imperial IPA celebrates 20 years of Dale’s Pale Ale.

Credit: Courtesy of Oscar Blues Brewery

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
34 minutes ago

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Dale’s Pale Ale, which holds the distinction of being the first craft beer packaged in cans.

To celebrate, Oscar Blues Brewery recently released Double Dale’s Imperial IPA, created by doubling down on the hops and increasing the alcohol content with a newly formulated recipe.

And in honor of that milestone, Double Dale’s is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Double Dale’s Imperial IPA

Oskar Blues Brewery, Lyons, Colo.

Available on draft, in single-serve 19.2 ounce cans and 6-packs of 12 ounce cans.

Profile

Oscar Blues head brewer Juice Drapeau piloted Double Dale’s at the original Lyons, Colo. brewery. “We wanted to create something new and fresh that would live up to the legacy Dale’s Pale Ale created, most importantly being a boundary stomping, hopped-up beer,” Drapeau declared in a press release.

Double Dale’s is brewed with El Dorado and Talus hops, which impart aromas and flavors of citrus, pineapple, pine and sage, balanced by caramel malt, and mineral notes from a blend of brewing salts. Most surprising, especially at 9% alcohol, I found the IPA to be more harmonious and drinkable than the original Dale’s Pale Ale.

Pair with

Double Dale’s is perfect with pub grub, including burgers and fries, Nashville-style hot chicken, Mexican dishes, and pizza.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

