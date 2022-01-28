Beer Pick: Celebrate 20 years of Dale’s Pale Ale with Double Dale’s Imperial IPA

Oskar Blues Brewery, Lyons, Colo.

Available on draft, in single-serve 19.2 ounce cans and 6-packs of 12 ounce cans.

Profile

Oscar Blues head brewer Juice Drapeau piloted Double Dale’s at the original Lyons, Colo. brewery. “We wanted to create something new and fresh that would live up to the legacy Dale’s Pale Ale created, most importantly being a boundary stomping, hopped-up beer,” Drapeau declared in a press release.

Double Dale’s is brewed with El Dorado and Talus hops, which impart aromas and flavors of citrus, pineapple, pine and sage, balanced by caramel malt, and mineral notes from a blend of brewing salts. Most surprising, especially at 9% alcohol, I found the IPA to be more harmonious and drinkable than the original Dale’s Pale Ale.

Pair with

Double Dale’s is perfect with pub grub, including burgers and fries, Nashville-style hot chicken, Mexican dishes, and pizza.

Explore Beer and brewery news

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.