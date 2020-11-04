Cannabis company Aphria to acquire Atlanta beer giant SweetWater Brewing Company

“We are excited by the opportunity to join a leading global cannabis company and build a successful future based on the strengths we both bring to this combination,” Bensch said in a prepared statement.

As part of the agreement, Bensch will remain SweetWater’s CEO, and will operate in a consulting capacity through 2023.

SweetWater’s primary 158,000 brewing facility, which also includes a taproom with a restaurant and tasting room as well as a live music venue, is located at 195 Ottley Drive in Atlanta. The facility bottling and canning lines are capable of packaging 23.5 million gallons of bottles and 1.5 million kegs annually. The property also includes Woodlands, a barrel-aging and sour beer facility that opened in 2016.

Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario, Aphria Inc. produces adult-use cannabis brands including Broken Coast, Good Supply, Riff and Solei.

