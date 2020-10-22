Black Restaurant Accelerator aims to boost Black-owned businesses in Atlanta

The Black Restaurant Accelerator will assist approximately 500 Black-owned businesses over the next five years via a $10 million grant from the PepsiCo Foundation. The program will provide current and aspiring Black restaurateurs with access to capital, training, mentorship and other support services.

“Black entrepreneurs have long faced systemic barriers to growth, including access to loans and capital, biased community perceptions and gentrification challenges,” according to a press release issued by PepsiCo.