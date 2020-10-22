X

Black Restaurant Accelerator aims to boost Black-owned businesses in Atlanta

Atlanta is one of 12 cities participating in National Urban League and PepsiCo.'s Black Restaurant Accelerator. / Courtesy of National Urban League

Credit: PepsiCo

Credit: PepsiCo

Restaurant News | 25 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Businesses in 12 U.S. cities will be eligible for assistance via $10 million grant

Black restaurant owners in Atlanta and 11 other cities are set to get a boost through a new partnership between the National Urban League and PepsiCo.

The Black Restaurant Accelerator will assist approximately 500 Black-owned businesses over the next five years via a $10 million grant from the PepsiCo Foundation. The program will provide current and aspiring Black restaurateurs with access to capital, training, mentorship and other support services.

“Black entrepreneurs have long faced systemic barriers to growth, including access to loans and capital, biased community perceptions and gentrification challenges,” according to a press release issued by PepsiCo.

ExploreEven in best of times, Atlanta’s Black restaurateurs must work harder to find capital, earn respect

A report from the University of California, Santa Cruz estimates that 41% of Black-owned businesses have shuttered since February 2020, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.

Through National Urban League Entrepreneurship Centers in 12 cities, the Black Restaurant Accelerator will pair participants with entrepreneurship advisors and PepsiCo employee volunteers to help them create a business plan.

The National Urban League, which describes itself as a “civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities,” will begin accepting applications for the program in the first quarter of 2021.

ExploreNew program to help Black-owned online businesses

The organization is currently building criteria to evaluate local restaurant needs, with the goal of assisting 30-40 restaurants in each of the 12 cities over five years.

PepsiCo has participated in several other recent initiatives to assist Black-owned restaurants, including sponsoring Black Restaurant Week and the Pathways to Black Franchise Ownership program.

More information on the Black Restaurant Accelerator can be found here.

ExploreA list of more than 300 black-owned restaurants, food businesses in metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.