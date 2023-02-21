X
Dark Mode Toggle

You can make a meal of this Norcross appetizer

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
6 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Shrimp in blankets at Thai Star

You can order shrimp in velvety tom kha (coconut milk soup), or in curries, fried rice dishes and noodles. But, a treasure on Thai Star‘s menu is shrimp in blankets. Meant to be an appetizer, the crisp, enveloped shrimp can make a complete meal with the addition of soup or salad. After my first visit, I will be a repeat customer, just for these.

The dish, also known as goong nom pha, is ubiquitous in Thailand. Sometimes called “rocket shrimp,” “shrimp cigars” or “firecracker shrimp,” it is named here for how the shrimp appear — like little golden sleeping bags. Plump fresh shrimp (Thai Star goes for jumbo) are marinated for added flavor and swaddled in spring-roll wrappers, then fried to golden crispiness. When you bite into them, it’s not a delicate crunch that you get, but rather a satisfying, brittle shattering, along with the tender, bouncy shrimp. The shrimp tails are your handle.

It’s simple, yet so tasty and fun. The accompanying plum sauce adds both sweet and sour notes.

Thai Star. 5370 Peachtree Industrial Parkway, Norcross. 770-326-9991, thaistartogo.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ separating states4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Opinion: Divisive concepts law doesn’t stop honest teaching of history
5h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s Jake DeLeo named national player of week after 3-homer weekend
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Bishop James Morton, 76, noted musician and preacher, dies
21h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Bishop James Morton, 76, noted musician and preacher, dies
21h ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot gives $1 billion in raises to front-line workers
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca T Bockman

Serenidad closes in Cascade Heights after less than six months
2h ago
Daiquiriville now open at Underground Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week
Coffee shop Finca to Filter to expand, along with wine and dessert bars
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top