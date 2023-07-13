The magic in this Atlanta dish is the salsa macha

Dish of the Week: Chicken wings at Little Rey

I like a dish that, when someone asks “How is it?” while you’re eating, you can offer one-word answers. I did that over lunch with friends as they inquired about my tray of Little Rey’s chicken wings. My answers: smoky, spicy, crispy and cooling.

Cooked longer and slower over the indirect heat of a wood smokebox, the chicken is imbued with tender smoky sweetness, while remaining juicy. The wings get a lacquering of salsa macha, an infused oil mixture of deep-fried peanuts, garlic and toasted chiles de arbol. Like a Mexican chile crisp, it’s deeply flavorful, sweet, crunchy and adds subtle licks of heat to each bite.

They are a rich mahogany color, with brittle skin making way for tender meat. There were pieces of my wings that were reminiscent of chicharrones, wonderfully sturdy enough to carry sauce. The salsa bar offers many variations and heat levels to try, too.

And the house-made jalapeno ranch, a verdant blend of cilantro and peppers, tempered the heat with a bright creaminess.

Little Rey. 1878 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 770-796-0207, littlerey.com.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

