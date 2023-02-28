Here’s a metro Atlanta feast that’s a bargain

The business lunch at Mediterranean Grill is delightful, and no corporate negotiations are necessary to score the $10 combo deal. It’s available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
The chicken plate business lunch is bountiful in savory flavors and the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Hunks of skillfully grilled chicken are juicy and tangy from a yogurt marinade. The breast meat sits on a large mound of fluffy, long-grain rice that is lightly seasoned with aromatics and turmeric, which provides a vibrant yellow hue.
The vinaigrette-dressed Greek salad included in the meal is a crunchy mix of greens, cucumber, tomato and kalamata olives. Cubes of feta and Greek pepper add zing. It comes with a heap of soft, freshly baked pita triangles. Choose from tzatziki (cucumber yogurt), tahini (ground sesame) or house-made hot sauce for dipping.
The business lunch also is available as a combo feast, with shish kebob, kufta kebob and gyro slices, and there is a vegetarian version.
Mediterranean Grill. Locations in Decatur, Midtown Atlanta, Marietta and Athens. mediterraneangrill.com
