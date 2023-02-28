BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Supreme Court argues Biden student loan plan worth billions
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Here’s a metro Atlanta feast that’s a bargain

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: Chicken plate business lunch at Mediterranean Grill

The business lunch at Mediterranean Grill is delightful, and no corporate negotiations are necessary to score the $10 combo deal. It’s available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

The chicken plate business lunch is bountiful in savory flavors and the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Hunks of skillfully grilled chicken are juicy and tangy from a yogurt marinade. The breast meat sits on a large mound of fluffy, long-grain rice that is lightly seasoned with aromatics and turmeric, which provides a vibrant yellow hue.

The vinaigrette-dressed Greek salad included in the meal is a crunchy mix of greens, cucumber, tomato and kalamata olives. Cubes of feta and Greek pepper add zing. It comes with a heap of soft, freshly baked pita triangles. Choose from tzatziki (cucumber yogurt), tahini (ground sesame) or house-made hot sauce for dipping.

The business lunch also is available as a combo feast, with shish kebob, kufta kebob and gyro slices, and there is a vegetarian version.

Mediterranean Grill. Locations in Decatur, Midtown Atlanta, Marietta and Athens. mediterraneangrill.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex5h ago

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Briefs: Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa,’ NewsNation’s Atlanta correspondent, GSTV helping to...
2h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline
5h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline
5h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: (Courtesy of Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant)

Atlanta Classics: At Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant, it’s all about family
2h ago
Local chef bringing restaurant, secret bar to South Downtown development
Perc Coffee opening third metro Atlanta location and more dining news from the week
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
22h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top