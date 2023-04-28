X

Here’s a great sandwich from a former muffler shop in Buford

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: Chicken Cuban at Rico’s World Kitchen

One bite in, and I was charmed by the best Cubano I ever had tasted. Purists might scoff at this pork-free interpretation of the Cuban sandwich, but that is the charm of Rico’s World Kitchen, located in a former muffler shop. It’s a place where comfort food gets a global tweak.

Rico’s Cuban trades the traditional roasted pork-ham combo for marinated, smoked chicken. The juicy, sliced meat is piled high on a foot-long slab of toasted French bread that is slick with mustard and thinly sliced dill pickles. The deftly balanced sandwich is pressed to a soft crunch and blanketed with gooey baby Swiss cheese.

Cut diagonally, it is served with chips. The mojo marinade, bright with citrus, does double duty as a dipping sauce. The assertive flavors are vibrant, and the hearty combination of crunchy, tangy and creamy is rich and satisfying. The serving is large enough to eat just half, especially if you begin with an order of lumpia — hand-rolled Philippine-style egg rolls.

Rico’s World Kitchen. 306 W. Main St., Buford. 678-765-7518, ricosworldkitchen.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-Falcon William Moore shares statement after arrest in Gwinnett
1h ago

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Inmate attacks leave Georgia jailers struck, bitten
4h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries finally open in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries finally open in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Wahoo Grill

Spring cocktail menus bloom in metro Atlanta
1h ago
Hawkers opens in Dunwoody for spicy pad Thai, lemongrass mojitos
Take a tour of the seven regions of Mexican cuisine in metro Atlanta
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
21h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top