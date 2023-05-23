Try this Korean-Mexican fusion dish in Tucker

BreakingNews
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
45 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Bulgogi quesadilla at the Bite of Korea

Bulgogi is a Korean staple with origins stretching back thousands of years. Here, it becomes a fusion hand-held when put into a quesadilla. While “bulgogadilla” or “quesagogi” probably won’t catch on as monikers, Bite of Korea’s bulgogi quesadilla has been a showstopper since the restaurant was a pop-up.

For bulgogi, the best cuts of meat are marinated in a mix of soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, pepper, sesame oil and pear. At the Bite of Korea, the tender meat is shaved razor thin after searing, locking in the mildly sweet, caramelized flavor.

The meat then is loaded into a flour tortilla with shredded sharp cheese, and then is grilled until crisp. The cut segments, oozing with melted cheese, get some herbaceous zing from a sprinkling of parsley. You get the tantalizing sweetness of the juicy meat in each bite, along with the added bonus of cheesy heartiness. It comes with sour cream and spicy aioli for dipping, and I found adding the house-made kimchi adds further crunch.

The Bite of Korea. 4650 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker. 470-339-7413, biteofkorea.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

