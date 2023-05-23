Try this Korean-Mexican fusion dish in Tucker

For bulgogi, the best cuts of meat are marinated in a mix of soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, pepper, sesame oil and pear. At the Bite of Korea, the tender meat is shaved razor thin after searing, locking in the mildly sweet, caramelized flavor.

The meat then is loaded into a flour tortilla with shredded sharp cheese, and then is grilled until crisp. The cut segments, oozing with melted cheese, get some herbaceous zing from a sprinkling of parsley. You get the tantalizing sweetness of the juicy meat in each bite, along with the added bonus of cheesy heartiness. It comes with sour cream and spicy aioli for dipping, and I found adding the house-made kimchi adds further crunch.