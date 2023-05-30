Try this saucy shellfish on the Westside

Chef Deborah VanTrece knows global fusion, having spent decades traveling as a flight attendant. My favorite stop on her Twisted Soul menu’s journey around the world is New Orleans, thanks to the jazzy harmony I tasted when I forked into her bayou prawns.

The flavor builds in the sauce surrounding the shellfish, which are plump, cooked to exact bounciness and, like a gift from the kitchen, come peeled. That lessens the mess that usually occurs while eating Big Easy barbecue shrimp.

The shrimp are perfect, but it’s the sauce that won’t be ignored. The crustaceans are bathed in butter, Worcestershire and lemon. The sauce is rich and peppery with vibrant Cajun spice, and has a spike of garlic, as well as plenty of lemon zing to go with the buttery slickness.

I used a hunk of bun from my date’s meal to sop up the sauce, but the prawn dish is built on a scallion grit cake, which should help all the Creole gravy make its way into your mouth.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. 133 Huff Road, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulatl.com