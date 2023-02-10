Beer Pick: Founders KBS is a hefty imperial stout with a seasonal cherry option

Lately, I’ve been on barrel-aged beer kick, cleaning out the cellar with an eye toward Trappist ales, barley wines, and imperial stouts.
Recently I revisited Founders KBS Imperial Stout, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Founders KBS
Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, Mich.
Available in four-pack 12-ounce bottles
Profile
KBS (AKA Kentucky Breakfast Stout) is a hefty imperial stout flavored with coffee and chocolate, and cellar-aged in bourbon barrels. At 12% alcohol, it’s obviously strong, with a bit of coffee bitterness. But it’s also silky-smooth and full-bodied, exhibiting notes of vanilla and oak. This time of year, KBS Chocolate Cherry is available for a limited time, adding cherry juice to the flavor profile, and making it perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Pair with
The flavors of KBS are readymade for after-dinner sipping, by itself, or with desserts like chocolate chip cookies, fudge brownies, or simply a bit of dark chocolate.
