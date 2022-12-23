Beer Pick: Toast the holidays with strong dark Delirium Noel

It’s almost Christmas, and nasty weather is on its way, so settling in with a winter warmer is my idea of getting cozy. With that in mind, Delirium Noel is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Delirium Noel
Huyghe Brewery, Belgium
Available seasonally in 11.2-ounce 4-pack bottles
Profile
Another Belgian strong dark ale for the holidays, Delirium Noel is a toasty 10% alcohol. It pours reddish brown with a bubbly white head. On the palate it’s smooth and sweet, with a soft mouthfeel, fruity and spicy notes, and a touch of bitterness in the finish.
Pair with
In addition to drinking Delirium Noel by the fireside, try it with cheese, chocolate, grilled meats or spicy grilled shrimp.
