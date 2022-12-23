ajc logo
Beer Pick: Toast the holidays with strong dark Delirium Noel

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
55 minutes ago

It’s almost Christmas, and nasty weather is on its way, so settling in with a winter warmer is my idea of getting cozy. With that in mind, Delirium Noel is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Delirium Noel

Huyghe Brewery, Belgium

Available seasonally in 11.2-ounce 4-pack bottles

Profile

Another Belgian strong dark ale for the holidays, Delirium Noel is a toasty 10% alcohol. It pours reddish brown with a bubbly white head. On the palate it’s smooth and sweet, with a soft mouthfeel, fruity and spicy notes, and a touch of bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

In addition to drinking Delirium Noel by the fireside, try it with cheese, chocolate, grilled meats or spicy grilled shrimp.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

