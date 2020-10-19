Beer Town: Outrun is brewing something different in Stone Mountain

The bays with roll-up doors proved perfect for the small five-barrel brewhouse and adjoining taproom. And the large corner lot and parking spaces offer plenty of room for outdoor seating, plus a mature magnolia tree, and views of Stone Mountain.

Asked what it was like building out and opening a brewery during a pandemic, Miller laughed and said, "It’s not advisable. We had this building almost two years before we were able to get it up and running.

“We were going to open in March, but luckily we were small enough that we were able to be nimble and change how we operated. We put more small tables outside, and just tried to make it as safe as possible inside. With the bay doors up, it feels like outside, even if you’re inside.”

Since the grand opening on Fourth of July weekend, Outrun has been building a following, offering a range of mostly lower-alcohol beers aimed at appealing to both locals and tourists.

“I met Ryan at Three Taverns, and we kind of had the same philosophy of beer," Miller said. "We were both kind of tired of brewing big, intense beers. We wanted to step back and make beer for people who aren’t really into craft beer, and make it a little more approachable, rather than 100 IBU IPAs and 12% stouts.

“With this size, and this space, and not being in the city, we’re able to do what we want to do creatively, and not have to just brew IPAs. We always try to have an IPA and a lager on, and we just rotate different things from there.”

The day I visited, there was a super light and refreshing 4% Mexican lager, called Sunset Empire, brewed with local corn and Vienna malt. At 3.5%, Pitmaster Grätzer paid homage to the rare Polish style with pecan wood-smoked wheat malt and Georgia peaches. And Big Trouble in Little Beer was a fruity 4% dry-hopped saison fermented with a blend of yeast strains.

Outrun beers aren’t in distribution, and probably won’t be in the future. But you can buy crowlers to go at the brewery, and eventually six-packs may be on offer, too.

“We wanted to control every aspect, so that people can have the beer in its best form, and have something unique they can’t get anywhere else,” Miller said. “We’re enjoying it. We have good crowds. We love the locals. And it’s kind of cool to be away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

