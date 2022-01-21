Beer Pick: Wild Heaven joins Giving Kitchen for Full Service Beer

Building off its mantra, “Serve Your Neighbor,” Wild Heaven Beer recently got together with Giving Kitchen for a collaboration called Full Service Beer.
Described as a “new-school/old-school hybrid IPA,” it was crafted with food-service workers in mind, and made possible with ingredients donated by suppliers Country Malt and BSG Hops, as well as special support from wholesale partners Georgia Crown Distributing and Best Brands Inc.
Better yet, Wild Heaven is donating $7,000 of the proceeds to Giving Kitchen. And with that goodness in mind, Wild Heaven Full Service is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Wild Heaven Full Service Beer
Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta
Available for a limited time on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans
Profile
Wild Heaven’s brewmaster Eric Johnson describes Full Service Beer as “a juicy, super approachable IPA” that was brewed to highlight some of the newest hops available. Malts include British pale, red wheat, Munich and Vienna. Hops are Zamba and Citiva. Altogether, the result is a clean, beautifully balanced beer with plenty of fruity tropical notes, and a bit of earthy dank. Whether you’re a West Coast or hazy fan, at 5.5% this an IPA that almost everyone can sit down with for a session.
Pair with
Full Service is a remarkably easy drinking hybrid IPA that could easily pair with all kinds of food. But I recently tried it with a breakfast for dinner fry-up featuring bacon, eggs and hash browns. For my money, it hit the spot better than a mimosa.
