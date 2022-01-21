Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Wild Heaven joins Giving Kitchen for Full Service Beer

Wild Heaven recently collaborated with Giving Kitchen to create a hybrid IPA called Full Service Beer. Courtesy of Wild Heaven Beer

Credit: handout

caption arrowCaption
Wild Heaven recently collaborated with Giving Kitchen to create a hybrid IPA called Full Service Beer. Courtesy of Wild Heaven Beer

Credit: handout

Credit: handout

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Building off its mantra, “Serve Your Neighbor,” Wild Heaven Beer recently got together with Giving Kitchen for a collaboration called Full Service Beer.

Described as a “new-school/old-school hybrid IPA,” it was crafted with food-service workers in mind, and made possible with ingredients donated by suppliers Country Malt and BSG Hops, as well as special support from wholesale partners Georgia Crown Distributing and Best Brands Inc.

Better yet, Wild Heaven is donating $7,000 of the proceeds to Giving Kitchen. And with that goodness in mind, Wild Heaven Full Service is this week’s Beer Pick.

ExploreMore beer and cocktail news

Beer Pick

Wild Heaven Full Service Beer

Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta

Available for a limited time on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans

Profile

Wild Heaven’s brewmaster Eric Johnson describes Full Service Beer as “a juicy, super approachable IPA” that was brewed to highlight some of the newest hops available. Malts include British pale, red wheat, Munich and Vienna. Hops are Zamba and Citiva. Altogether, the result is a clean, beautifully balanced beer with plenty of fruity tropical notes, and a bit of earthy dank. Whether you’re a West Coast or hazy fan, at 5.5% this an IPA that almost everyone can sit down with for a session.

Pair with

Full Service is a remarkably easy drinking hybrid IPA that could easily pair with all kinds of food. But I recently tried it with a breakfast for dinner fry-up featuring bacon, eggs and hash browns. For my money, it hit the spot better than a mimosa.

ExploreExplore: Our favorite Atlanta dishes right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gluten-free restaurant KarmaFarm relocating and more dining news from the week
1h ago
How Crispy Express to open its long-awaited Summerhill restaurant next week
10h ago
Atlanta Orders In: New Smyrna restaurant has fun with Haitian fusion
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top