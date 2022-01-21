Beer Pick: Wild Heaven joins Giving Kitchen for Full Service Beer

Described as a “new-school/old-school hybrid IPA,” it was crafted with food-service workers in mind, and made possible with ingredients donated by suppliers Country Malt and BSG Hops, as well as special support from wholesale partners Georgia Crown Distributing and Best Brands Inc.

Better yet, Wild Heaven is donating $7,000 of the proceeds to Giving Kitchen. And with that goodness in mind, Wild Heaven Full Service is this week’s Beer Pick.