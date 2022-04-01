Beer Pick: Two collabs to try at the Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

The inaugural Georgia Craft Brewers Festival is happening from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Atlantic Station. Look for 60-plus breweries from around Georgia, live music, food vendors, and over 250 local beers, 30 of which are exclusive collaborations.
With that, this week’s Beer Pick is the first-ever two-fer, with two collaboration beers that will be on tap at the Georgia Craft Brewers Festival.
Beer Pick
Creature Comforts and Halfway Crooks Degress Brown Ale
Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans.
Profile
Named for the Atlanta street the Halfway founders once lived on, Degress is an English-style brown ale. It’s brewed with Carolina Gold, Brewer’s Breakfast, aromatic and chocolate malts, some Belgian-grown Challenger and Golding hops, and an English ale strain from Creature Comforts. The result is the kind of beer you might sip in a London pub, but a little drier, with a huge dark malt character, and a fine touch of bitterness.
Pair with
Pair Degress with pub grub, like fish and chips, steak and kidney pie, or bangers and mash.
Beer Pick
Monday Night and Fire Maker Hop the Magic Dragon Double IPA
Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans.
Profile
West Midtown neighbors Fire Maker and Monday Night brewed this Double IPA collaboration as a way to “celebrate hops in all forms.” That includes Citra Cryo, Cashmere, Mosaic Incognito, Citra Incognito, and Mosaic Spectrum, plus Phantasm—a powder made from crushed Sauvignon Blanc grape skins. At 8.2% alcohol, it’s a big, clean, sweetish beer, with fruity aromas and flavors and hints of pine and lemongrass.
Pair with
Pair the Magic Dragon with spicy Indian curries, Nashville hot fried chicken, or fiery Mexican dishes.
