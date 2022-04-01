Beer Pick: Two collabs to try at the Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

Profile

Named for the Atlanta street the Halfway founders once lived on, Degress is an English-style brown ale. It’s brewed with Carolina Gold, Brewer’s Breakfast, aromatic and chocolate malts, some Belgian-grown Challenger and Golding hops, and an English ale strain from Creature Comforts. The result is the kind of beer you might sip in a London pub, but a little drier, with a huge dark malt character, and a fine touch of bitterness.

Pair with

Pair Degress with pub grub, like fish and chips, steak and kidney pie, or bangers and mash.

Beer Pick

Monday Night and Fire Maker Hop the Magic Dragon Double IPA

Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans.

Profile

West Midtown neighbors Fire Maker and Monday Night brewed this Double IPA collaboration as a way to “celebrate hops in all forms.” That includes Citra Cryo, Cashmere, Mosaic Incognito, Citra Incognito, and Mosaic Spectrum, plus Phantasm—a powder made from crushed Sauvignon Blanc grape skins. At 8.2% alcohol, it’s a big, clean, sweetish beer, with fruity aromas and flavors and hints of pine and lemongrass.

Pair with

Pair the Magic Dragon with spicy Indian curries, Nashville hot fried chicken, or fiery Mexican dishes.

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.