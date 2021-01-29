Beer Pick: Try Oskar Blues new low-cal, low-carb lager

Oskar Blues is famous as the brewery that kick-started the canned craft beer revolution with Dale’s Pale Ale.
Since then, the company has branched out with a wide variety of styles, including a new low-calorie, low-carb light lager that’s perfect for keeping to those healthy New Year’s resolutions.
And with that in mind, Oskar Blues Oskar’s Lager is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Oskar’s Lager
Oskar Blues Brewery, Brevard, North Carolina
Available year-round in 6-packs and 15-packs of 12-ounce cans.
Profile
At only 95 calories and 2.5 carbs per 12-ounce can, Oskar’s Lager is marketed as “a crisp, clean pilsner you can count on.” It’s brewed using German lager techniques, and a combination of Pilsner malt, toasted rice and Czech Saaz hops. At just 4.2% alcohol, the result is a very light, very pale, very refreshing beer, with very little bitterness.
Pair with
It would be tempting to say Oskar’s Lager is a beer for people who don’t normally drink beer. But its refreshing light flavor makes for easy pairing with delicate dishes, including fresh, soft cheese, mild fish and chicken dishes.
